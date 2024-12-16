A manufacturer’s gateway to growth

Goulburn has a direct connection to the Western Sydney Airport and an efficient route to Port Kembla. Images: Goulburn

Goulburn Mulwaree Council fosters manufacturing innovation with the region’s prime location, strong infrastructure, and dedicated business initiatives.

The Goulburn Mulwaree region is situated in the Southern Tablelands of New South Wales. Encompassing the city of Goulburn along with the villages of Marulan, Tarago, Towrang, and several others, the council operates over an expansive land area of 3,223 square kilometres, and is home to a diverse population of more than 32,000 residents.

This region’s strategic location – an hour’s drive from Canberra and two hours from Sydney – facilitates connectivity via road and rail, enhancing its appeal as a growing hub for economic activity and attracting businesses.

Goulburn Mulwaree Council (GMC) not only oversees local governance, but also drives community development while ensuring essential services and infrastructure meet the needs of residents and the business community.

Economic opportunities

Goulburn’s proximity to metropolitan areas like Canberra and Sydney positions it as an attractive site for manufacturing and other industries.

The region has a robust infrastructure network that includes a direct connection to the newly constructed Western Sydney Airport and an efficient route to Port Kembla.

“Our strategic location on the main freight route from Queensland to Victoria, along with proximity to Wollongong and Port Kembla, makes our location ideal for sourcing local goods, but also importing and exporting,” said Danae Vitnell, economic development manager, Goulburn Mulwaree Council.

“Our location plays a key role in our manufacturing growth, which has outpaced the rest of New South Wales. Almost all transport routes converge in Goulburn, allowing easy access to key markets without the traffic constraints of larger cities like Sydney and Melbourne.”

This accessibility is an advantage, as it fosters growth in manufacturing. Currently, there are 108 registered manufacturing businesses within the GMC local government area, employing more than 1,200 individuals and contributing $154 million to the local economy.

Tribe Breweries, originally from South Western Sydney, moved to Goulburn to take advantage of the area’s reliable water supply and strategic location near the Hume Highway. As a contract brewer, it produces beers for major retailers like Coles and Woolworths, while marketing its own labels under Stockade Brew Co.

Beginning production in late 2013, Tribe has become integral to the local economy. Its offerings include Ducks Lane Lager and various ready-to-drink beverages, with annual production capabilities of 30 to 40 million litres. The brewery also features a unique brewing system found in only three locations in Australia.

“Tribe Breweries chose Goulburn primarily because it has a secure water source, which is crucial since the majority component of beer is water,” said Geoff Kettle, government relations and community engagement, Tribe Breweries.

“Additionally, we aim to employ local people – more than 95 per cent of our staff are from Goulburn, contributing to the area’s growth and development.”

With more than 2,800 registered businesses in the region – a number that has consistently grown since 2014 – the council collaborates with two chambers of commerce and industry, as well as other stakeholders, including Regional Development Australia Southern NSW and ACT and The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, to foster a supportive business environment.

“In my role within the economic development team, we provide a concierge service for new and existing businesses, streamlining the process of accessing support and grants to facilitate business growth and investment,” said Vitnell.

“Dealing with council can be frustrating – there are 400 staff members with many different roles. You go in with an idea, but you’re unsure who to talk to and may have to meet with many departments. We’ve streamlined that process. Now, businesses can come to me directly, simplifying the development and investment

phase for them.”

Through the Employment and Rural Lands Strategy, GMC aims to manage land use effectively and avoid future conflicts that could arise from uncoordinated development.

“Unlike larger cities, where industrial areas might be surrounded by residential developments, we’re planning now to ensure our industrial lands remain viable. This proactive approach is an advantage for businesses looking to establish themselves here,” said Vitnell.

Essential services and development

The council plays a key role in facilitating services in the region, including the management of water, sewer, and waste systems, while also supporting the maintenance of road networks.

It is dedicated to executing a capital works program, which encompasses a variety of projects aimed at enhancing the liveability of Goulburn. Initiatives include the recent upgrades to the Goulburn Aquatic & Leisure Centre and the development of a new Goulburn Performing Arts Centre, both designed to enrich community life and provide cultural enrichment.

The council has also made investments in expanding walking and cycling paths, including the scenic river walk, which promotes an active lifestyle among residents. These projects reflect a comprehensive approach to urban planning, balancing development with community needs.

“Goulburn offers a forward-thinking and business-friendly council and affordable real estate. With great healthcare, education options, and a strong community, Goulburn is poised for stable growth and is an ideal place for businesses to thrive,” added Kettle.

“Our council manages water and wastewater services and is currently undertaking major upgrades to ensure a reliable water source for the community,” explained Vitnell.

The council has invested in capital projects that are in various stages of development to future-proof water infrastructure. The council’s waste team regularly engage with businesses to review services and ensure everything operates smoothly.

“The growth of the Goulburn economy will expand the talent pool available for hiring,” said Michael Leahy, managing director ANZ, Aviagen.

“Goulburn’s proximity to transport routes, access to Sydney International Airport, and relatively low level of poultry production make it an excellent location for producing breeding stock and delivering to our Australian and international customers.”

Aviagen’s role as a global supplier of chicken meat breeding stock is essential for a city’s overall growth. Over decades, investments in facilities and skilled personnel have enabled the production of efficient, healthy chickens.

This commitment not only creates jobs but also attracts further investment and enhances the city’s reputation in agriculture.

Vision for a future

“We want to protect local businesses and provide clarity on where they can expand. Our goal is to balance economic development with community needs, ensuring that we attract industry, create jobs, and provide sufficient housing for everyone. It’s all part of that bigger picture,” said Vitnell.

“Council’s Economic Development team has three main priorities. The first is investment attraction, promoting Goulburn and its strengths. With over 100 manufacturing businesses employing more than 1,200 people, manufacturing is vital to our community.

Second, we prioritise community development through projects like the new Aquatic & Leisure Centre and Performing Arts Centre, enhancing liveability and making Goulburn an appealing place for businesses and their employees. Finally, we aim to sustain a vibrant local economy that fosters innovation and job creation while preserving our unique character.”

“Camcast moved to Goulburn to expand because there’s much more room here – twice the land

we had in Sydney, and I see great opportunities in Goulburn, especially as a manufacturer

outside of metropolitan Sydney,” said Troy Rath, director, camcast.

Camcast is a non-ferrous foundry specialising in the casting of metal alloys. The company primarily serves the petroleum industry, producing components for fuel tanker handling systems and the electrical sector, supplying high-conductivity copper parts for power lines and substations.

“The council here is a major support; they actively reach out to me and seek my input on manufacturing,” added Rath.

Goulburn offers a place for manufacturers to find their footing and grow. Its strategic location and reliable infrastructure create a solid foundation for business operations.

As the community continues to develop, Goulburn Mulwaree Council stands ready to support those seeking to establish or expand and ensure that resources are available for success.