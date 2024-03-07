A legacy of capability

Image: Capral

Capral Limited, with a legacy spanning an impressive 88 years, epitomises endurance and adaptability in the ever-evolving landscape of Australian aluminium manufacturing.

Dating back to its establishment in 1936, Capral has been an integral part of the country’s industrial fabric. A recent transformative phase, marked by a strategic investment program, underscores the company’s commitment to fortifying its manufacturing capabilities and aligning with emerging trends in extruded aluminium products.

Guiding this transition is CEO Tony Dragicevich, whose leadership extends beyond immediate operational considerations to envision Capral’s role in navigating the profound changes anticipated with the wave of decarbonisation.

This forward-looking perspective aims not only at enhancing the company’s competitive edge but also at contributing to the broader goal of reducing Australia’s reliance on imported aluminium.

Capability transformation

The infrastructure underpinning Capral’s operations is nothing short of extensive. With six manufacturing plants strategically distributed, eight extrusion presses, and a well-established distribution network with over 20 sites across Australia, the company boasts a substantial presence.

This, coupled with a workforce exceeding 1000 employees, positions Capral as a significant player in the aluminium manufacturing and distribution sector.

The strategic moves made by Capral in recent years go beyond mere expansions or efficiency drives; they reflect a nuanced understanding of market dynamics.

The acquisition of the GJames extrusion plant and the meticulous upgrade of the Penrith extrusion press exemplify the company’s commitment to evolving its manufacturing capabilities.

These endeavours, notably, have not only enhanced operational efficiency but have introduced critical services, such as powder coating, showcasing Capral’s adaptability to changing market needs.

“These and other strategic initiatives are positioning Capral for its next growth phase,” said Dragicevich.

“The investments enable Capral to be more innovative and agile, work closer with our customers, and expand into new markets. We are responding to our customers’ needs for more sophisticated and sustainable aluminium products.”

Integral to Capral’s evolving narrative is its commitment to sustainability. The company, cognisant of the increasing importance of environmental considerations, has positioned itself as a participant in the broader environmental discourse.

The introduction of LocAL, a certified lower-carbon primary aluminium option, underscores Capral’s commitment to providing sustainable solutions.

Ambitious targets, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and certifications like the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Performance and Chain of Custody Standards, reflect the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

“We want to develop a stronger circular economy for aluminium in Australia and move away from the current practice where nearly all aluminium is sent overseas for remelting,” said Dragicevich.

Ensuring sustainable manufacturing

Sustainability, for Capral, is a guiding philosophy that permeates various facets of its operations.

The year 2020 saw the formation of a National Sustainability Committee, indicative of a structured approach to sustainability goals.

In late 2022, Capral introduced LocAL into Australia, providing a certified lower-carbon primary aluminium option across its locally manufactured extruded aluminium products.

The two variants, LocAL Green and LocAL Super Green, offer environmentally conscious alternatives, with the latter boasting carbon emissions significantly lower than the average for primary aluminium, positioning it as one of the lowest-carbon aluminium options globally.

Capral’s sustainability commitment extends beyond primary production to include recycling initiatives.

The goal is to cultivate a stronger circular economy for aluminium in Australia, moving away from the prevalent practice of shipping almost all aluminium overseas for remelting.

Tony Dragicevich emphasises, “Over the next five years, I am certain Capral will be viewed as having the strongest green credentials in our market, and as a sustainability leader in the global aluminium industry.”

“We have a deep commitment to reducing carbon emissions from our product through our ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) work.”

Capral’s sustained efforts in sustainability, marked by a proactive approach to carbon emissions monitoring and its focus on locally sourced low-carbon aluminium, position it as a trailblazer in sustainable aluminium manufacturing.

As Australia’s energy grid and local smelters progress toward decarbonisation, Capral anticipates providing customers with a substantial supply of locally sourced low-carbon aluminium.

Industry leadership and advocacy

The company’s commitment to sustainability is further reinforced by its engagement with the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI).

Achieving ASI certification for all of Capral’s sites is a significant milestone, indicating Capral’s adherence to stringent standards related to environmental, social, and governance aspects of aluminium production.

It signifies a holistic commitment to responsible practices and transparency in the aluminium supply chain.

Capral’s expanded local capabilities, developed through strategic initiatives and investments, assume heightened significance in the context of global supply-chain risks.

The disruptions experienced globally, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to a reassessment of the vulnerabilities associated with extensive global supply chains.

The rising sovereign risk and the growing trend of ‘reshoring’ are indicative of a paradigm shift, with companies seeking to bring larger parts of their supply chain back to their home countries.

Aluminium imports to Australia, a crucial aspect of the industry’s dynamics, have seen a noticeable shift.

Dragicevich observes, “After COVID-19, there has been greater interest in using locally manufactured extruded aluminium. Customers recognise there is far greater supply-chain risk and longer lead times with imports. It doesn’t take much to go wrong with global aluminium supply for local firms to be left high and dry.”

Capral’s emphasis on local manufacturing is not merely a response to market dynamics but a proactive stance in addressing supply-chain vulnerabilities.

The company’s unique position as the only independent national manufacturer of extruded aluminium provides a level of autonomy that aligns with the growing sentiments of ‘reshoring’ and mitigating risks associated with extended supply chains.

Tony Dragicevich, recognising the importance of local manufacturing, joined the Board of the Australian Aluminium Council, a peak body representing the local aluminium industry.

His involvement underscores Capral’s commitment to protecting the interests of the local industry, advocating for fair trade, and actively contributing to industry discussions and policy advocacy.

“We’re doing things in extruded aluminium that haven’t been possible before in Australia. It’s an exciting time for Capral as we lead local innovation and sustainability in aluminium manufacturing,” notes Dragicevich.

Capral’s advocacy for fair trade aligns with its broader commitment to the protection and growth of the Australian aluminium industry.

The company’s efforts contribute to maintaining a level playing field for Australian manufacturers and ensuring fair competition in the global market.

The expanded local capabilities of Capral, coupled with its advocacy for fair trade, serve not only as a response to recent disruptions but also as a strategic positioning in a changing global landscape.

The emphasis on reducing supply-chain risk and supporting Australian manufacturers aligns with broader economic trends and considerations of national resilience.

Aligning with ESG principles

As a responsible corporate entity, Capral has embraced the principles of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in its operations.

The company’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability aligns with the broader global shift toward more responsible and ethical business practices.

Capral’s engagement with the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, its establishment of a National Sustainability Committee, and the incorporation of sustainable practices throughout its operations reflect a commitment to ESG principles.

The company’s focus on the social aspect of ESG is evident in its workforce of over 1000 employees.

Capral’s operations, spanning multiple manufacturing plants and distribution sites, contribute significantly to local employment.

The commitment to sustainability, including initiatives for recycling and remelting aluminium locally, not only aligns with environmental goals but also supports the social aspect of responsible business practices.

As the company navigates through the challenges of a rapidly changing global landscape, its commitment to reducing environmental impact, supporting local manufacturing, and advocating for fair trade emerges as a blueprint for responsible and resilient business practices.

Capral’s story is not just a chapter in the history of Australian manufacturing but a testament to the possibilities when a company aligns its growth with environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and a commitment to the well-being of the industry and the nation.

“Capral’s investment means it can support more Australian manufacturers with comprehensive aluminium extrusion, distribution and supply,” said Dragicevich.

“Capral has world-class finishing, machining, and fabricating technology; access to the lowest-carbon aluminium; and a unique national footprint.

