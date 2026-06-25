Konecranes’ RailQ 3D Runway Survey delivers high-precision data and insights to improve crane performance, safety and maintenance planning.

In the world of material handling equipment, precision and reliability are paramount. The RailQ 3D Runway Survey, offered by Konecranes, is a service that promises to change the way crane maintenance is approached. The survey provides data on the condition and alignment of crane runways, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

The importance of runway condition

The condition of a crane’s runway is crucial to its performance and longevity. A poorly maintained runway can lead to reduced crane efficiency, increased wear and tear, and even safety hazards. The RailQ 3D Runway Survey addresses these concerns by offering an analysis of the runway’s alignment and condition. Utilising high-definition surveying techniques and point cloud data analysis, this service provides precise information that goes beyond guesswork.

The benefits of the service are manifold. It offers accurate data on runway alignment, which is essential for maintaining crane performance. The survey is safer than traditional methods, as it employs remotely operated data collection instruments. It also gathers more data in less time, making it a cost-effective solution for industries that rely on material handling systems.

Accurate measurements with less downtime

One of the features of the RailQ 3D Runway Survey is its ability to deliver accurate measurements with minimal downtime. The survey uses advanced technology to assess critical aspects of the runway system, including rail alignment and girder condition. The data collected is not only accurate but also repeatable, ensuring consistency in maintenance decisions.

Konecranes engineers review the survey data to recommend alignment strategies and highlight areas where safety and production issues may arise. This approach allows industries to address problems before they escalate, reducing the risk of repairs and downtime.

Symptoms that indicate the need for a runway survey include crane tracking and skewing issues, excessive wear on wheels and rails, loose rail fasteners, abnormal noises during bridge travel, and frequent replacement of components like bridge couplings and crane wheel axles.

Planning maintenance in advance

The RailQ 3D Runway Survey is not just a reactive solution; it’s a tool for proactive maintenance planning. By incorporating the survey into a periodic inspection program, industries can identify chronic issues that require long-term engineered solutions. This foresight allows for maintenance planning well in advance, minimising the impact of production stoppages.

We recommend a RailQ 3D Runway Survey in several scenarios, such as when a crane experiences an increase in usage, during modernisation projects, or when planning to increase lifting capacity. It’s also advisable before installing a new crane on an existing runway or adding an additional crane to an existing setup. These applications ensure that crane operations remain smooth and efficient.

Accessing reports on the Konecranes Portal

Transparency and accessibility are also key components of the service. It’s reports and recommendations are available on the Konecranes Portal, providing quick access to maintenance information, asset condition data, and agreement details. This portal offers an overview of all maintenance activities, including TRUCONNECT alerts, if applicable.

The portal’s aggregated data can be analysed and shared quickly, allowing for informed maintenance decisions. During service visits, mobile-enabled technicians can efficiently input information, ensuring that service data is readily available for download or sharing. This streamlined process enhances the overall maintenance experience, making it easier for industries to stay on top of their crane operations.

A complete view of crane and rail geometry

For a holistic understanding of crane and rail geometry, the RailQ 3D Runway Survey can be paired with the CraneQ Crane Geometric Survey. This combination provides information on crane alignment and square, covering components such as wheels, guide rollers, end trucks, and girders. Together, these surveys offer a view that empowers industries to optimise their material handling systems.

In conclusion, the RailQ 3D Runway Survey is a game-changer for industries reliant on cranes. By providing accurate, reliable data and expert recommendations, it enables proactive maintenance planning and enhances crane performance. As we continue to explore ways to reduce carbon footprint and improve eco-efficiency, services like this pave the way for a more sustainable future in the automation industry.

Reach Konecranes at 1300 937 637, at sales.australia@konecranes.com or konecranes.com/en-au to schedule your RailQ 3D Runway Survey and take the first step towards optimised crane operations.