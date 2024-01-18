A journey from mechanical engineering to digital ingenuity

Image: Motion Australia

“It’s been a truly rewarding process for me to be working on the same crane and witnessing its progress from its initial state to where it stands today. Quite the coincidence, isn’t it?” says Ian Duncan, the Chief Engineer at Motion.

In an era marked by digitalisation, the manufacturing sector is witnessing a rapid uptake of technologies and automation solutions. Ian Duncan shares his story about an upgrade undertaken on a large, critical crane used at a steelworks site at Port Kembla, a suburb of Wollongong, New South Wales.

“My journey with this crane started when I was a 19-year-old cadet engineer, during my second year of university. One of my first jobs as an engineering cadet in steelworks was troubleshooting problems with this exact crane,” Ian says.

The crane in question is a critical piece of machinery at the steelworks, primarily responsible for handling red-hot steel slabs, Ian highlights the challenges it endures daily.

“Given the extreme conditions it operates under, including high temperatures and heavy loads, the crane is working in some of the harshest conditions. However, over the years, it began to face persistent issues due to its aging hydraulic and control system, originally installed in the 80s. “One of the main challenges with aging equipment, as Ian underscores, is the reliability and availability of old components that are largely mechanical in their operation as opposed to solid-state (electronic) modern equivalents.

“Part of the hydraulic equipment is a 1000 litre oil tank. Imagine if you have a thousand litres of conventional oil above red-hot slabs that are around 11 or 1200 degrees Celsius. If that oil were to leak and spray onto the slabs, it would be a major safety concern, effectively creating an explosion.” As such the crane has always operated with a non-combustible fluid, however this fluid does not lubricate or protect from corrosion as well, contributing to the ongoing reliability problems.

To read the full article, please click here.