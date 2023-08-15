A guide to navigating the world’s tightest industrial market

With Australia’s logistics property market currently the tightest in the world, Australia’s leading supply chain and logistics consultancy, Prological, has partnered with JLL and Pedavoli Architects on a new white paper that examines the current issues in the industrial property market.

The white paper serves as an informed guide to warehouse selection, with expert insights included from global real estate firm JLL, and architectural practice Pedavoli Architects to help organisations with needs analysis, site selection and development, as well as provide advice as to the opportunities that can be uncovered through a lens of innovation in approach, design and execution.

By bringing together a leading supply chain consultancy, architectural practice and global real estate firm, the paper analyses the current challenges in the market and offers expert and practical advice on how to navigate them.

Utilising the latest data from JLL’s supply chain team, and unique insights from Pedavoli Architects along with supply chain analysis from Prological – the paper covers:

Requirements development

Site geography, history and selection

ESG factors

Automation and innovation

Location and planning pathways

Design thinking

Peter Jones, founder and managing director at Prological said, “With e-commerce demand increasing and the availability of warehouse space getting tighter ¬– the Australian industrial property market is increasingly difficult to navigate.

“As a result, we have partnered with JLL, one of the largest industrial real estate companies in the world, and Pedavoli Architects, a specialist architectural firm – to produce this white paper and provide organisations with an understanding of what the current market looks like, its challenges and ways to move forward.

“At Prological, we take a holistic approach to supply chain operations and site selection and hope that organisations use this research to help inform their decision making in this complex and challenging environment.”

To download the white paper, click here.