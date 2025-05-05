A future of Aluminium made in Australia

Capral Aluminium has reinforced its commitment to local manufacturing by joining the Australian Made Campaign. Images: Capral

As U.S. tariffs show potential to disrupt Australia’s aluminium trade, Capral Aluminium has joined the Australian Made Campaign to reinforce a crucial message.

Australian aluminium is in the spotlight, as shifting global trade policies and tariffs create uncertainty for local producers. The recent imposition of tariffs on Australian aluminium exports to the United States has added pressure to the industry, according to Capral CEO, Tony Dragicevich. This has raised concerns about potential trade disruptions and the increasing threat of dumped aluminium entering the Australian market.

Now, more than ever, Dragicevich said the importance of supporting Australian-made aluminium is clear. In this landscape, Capral Aluminium is reinforcing its commitment to local manufacturing by joining the Australian Made Campaign. This move strengthens the company’s position as an Australian manufacturer, while ensuring consumers and businesses can easily identify and support locally produced aluminium products.

“Joining the Australian Made Campaign is an exciting step for Capral. The logo is widely recognised and carries a strong message about supporting local industry. We are proud to display it on our Australian-made aluminium products,” said Dragicevich.

Australian Made

The Australian Made Campaign was established in 1986 to promote and support locally manufactured products, helping consumers easily identify and choose Australian-made goods. This logo, an iconic green and gold kangaroo is a symbol of trust, signifying that a product has been manufactured or grown in Australia to high-quality standards.

Over the decades, the campaign has played a crucial role in strengthening Australia’s manufacturing sector, driving economic growth, and fostering national pride in locally produced goods. Today, with global trade challenges and supply chain uncertainties, the campaign is more important than ever in ensuring that Australian industries remain competitive and resilient.

“The iconic green-and-gold kangaroo logo has been clearly identifying Australian goods for more than 35 years. It is Australia’s most recognised and trusted country-of-origin product symbol,” said Australian Made chief executive, Ben Lazzaro.

“By choosing products with the Australian Made logo, consumers, businesses, and all levels of government can buy with confidence knowing that they are getting an authentic Aussie product made to some of the highest standards in the world, while generating economic activity and supporting thousands of Australians throughout the supply chain.”

Capral Aluminium: A proud Australian manufacturer

Capral Aluminium is Australia’s largest producer and distributor of aluminium products, with a history spanning more than 85 years. As an Australian business, Capral operates a manufacturing and distribution network, employing more than 1,000 Australians across the country.

Capral’s commitment to local manufacturing is evident through its six extrusion plants strategically located in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, and Western Australia. These facilities produce a range of aluminium extrusions used across various industries, including building and construction, transport, marine, industrial applications, and renewable energy.

Beyond extrusion, Capral has an extensive distribution network, with trade centres and branches spread nationwide. This national footprint ensures timely supply to customers while reinforcing the importance of supporting Australian-made aluminium products.

The importance of buying Australian Made aluminium

In the current global trade environment, buying Australian-made aluminium has never been more critical, according to Dragicevich. He believes the imposition of tariffs on Australian aluminium exports to the United States presents numerous challenges for local producers. Trade flows could be disrupted, and the risk of foreign aluminium – potentially produced under unfair trade conditions – being dumped into the Australian market is higher than ever.

This dumped aluminium – sold in Australia at artificially low prices due to government subsidies or excess production overseas – poses risks to the viability of local manufacturers, according to Dragicevich. He said it can lead to unfair competition, job losses, and a decline in domestic industry standards. Choosing Australian-made aluminium ensures that businesses and consumers are supporting ethically produced, high-quality materials while safeguarding Australia’s manufacturing future.

“At Capral, we value the campaign’s mission, and we know how much this initiative means to our customers, many who are Australian manufacturers themselves and who actively choose to support Australian manufacturing,” said Dragicevich.

Capral Aluminium has long been an advocate for fair trade policies and the enforcement of anti-dumping measures to support the Australian aluminium industry. The company has actively engaged with the Australian Government and trade regulatory bodies to ensure that local manufacturers can compete on a level playing field.

“Capral has been manufacturing extruded aluminium in Australia for decades, and we remain as committed as ever to supporting local industry. Australian manufacturing is vital to our economy, and we are proud to contribute to its strength and resilience,” said Dragicevich.

In addition to its advocacy efforts, Capral is committed to ensuring that its customers have access to high-quality, Australian-made aluminium that meets strict industry standards. By continuously investing in technology, sustainability initiatives, and local workforce development, Capral reinforces the value of supporting Australian manufacturing.

As Australia navigates a rapidly evolving global trade landscape, Dragicevich emphasised the importance of choosing Australian-made products is paramount.

The Australian Made Campaign provides a vital platform for businesses like Capral Aluminium to showcase their commitment to local manufacturing.

“It’s great to see Capral Aluminium bolster their commitment to local manufacturing by certifying their aluminium products as Australian Made. Aussie products are made to some of the highest standards in the world, they are trusted and known for their safety and quality,” said Lazzaro.

By supporting Capral’s Australian-made aluminium products, businesses and consumers help sustain local jobs, ensure fair competition, and protect Australia’s industrial capabilities.

In an era of increasing trade uncertainty, Dragicevich said standing behind Australian manufacturers is not just an economic decision – it’s a commitment to a stronger, more resilient future for the nation’s aluminium industry.