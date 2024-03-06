A complete IO-Link Safety System by Pilz

Image: Pilz Australia

Pilz now offers a complete IO-Link Safety System for safe communication at field level.

The system solution from Pilz comprises Master, as well as field devices and compatible accessories. Among the first devices in the Pilz portfolio to be equipped with IO-Link Safety functionality are the safety light curtains PSENopt II advanced IOLS, the control unit PITgatebox IOLS and the IO-Link Safety Master PDP67 IOLS. The complete package from the expert in safe automation makes it easier to integrate IO-Link Safety technology into plant and machinery.

The non-proprietary, standardised communication technology IO-Link, together with all of its benefits, can now be utilized for functional safety, thanks to IO-Link Safety. Safe, standardised point-to-point communication allows safety sensors and actuators to be integrated into any current fieldbus system, regardless of higher-level systems. The communication protocol IO-Link Safety is globally standardised in IEC 61139-2 and provides maximum safety up to PL e of EN ISO 13849-1 (or SIL 3 of IEC 61508/62061). As a result, the universal solution offers greater flexibility because users only need one fieldbus for multiple safety requirements.

Master of the secure connection

The IO-Link Safety Master PDP67 IOLS from Pilz serves as the interface to the safety controller, allowing for bidirectional communication up to the field level. Safety sensors with IO-Link Safety can be connected to PDP IOLS – alongside conventional IO-Link sensors and actuators, as well as classic safety sensors with OSSD outputs. Sensors such as the safety light curtain PSENopt advanced IOLS can be switched to OSSD technology.

Carry out commissioning and swap devices with ease

Pilz’s IO-Link Safety sensors provide crucial status information and offer more options for intelligent diagnostics. Devices can be automatically identified and parameterised. This makes it easy to swap components and saves plant and machine downtime due to repairs. In addition, fewer different device types are required, simplifying purchases and freeing up warehouse space. This ultimately leads to reduced costs and increased productivity.

Effectively manage data and diagnostics

Intelligent data evaluation is made possible by seamless connectivity between each sensor and actuator. IO-Link Safety communicates using unshielded cables and conventional industrial connectors. This saves time and money when switching devices while increasing availability. Intelligent IO-Link Safety devices also provide diagnostic functions, such as self-diagnosis, which allows for preventive repair and maintenance concepts. For preventative maintenance, single beam evaluation, for instance, offers information on the signal strength of the safety light curtain PSENopt advanced IOLS. This boosts the plant or machine’s productivity.

In terms of the Internet of Things IIOT, Pilz’s IO-Link Safety package provides a simple, non-proprietary solution for networked plant and machinery at the sensor and field levels, opening up new possibilities for Industrie 4.0.