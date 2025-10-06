BOGE and INMATEC’s two-stage nitrogen and hydrogen generation system enables manufacturers to produce ultra-pure nitrogen on-site for laser cutting, cutting process costs while improving quality and sustainability.

Laser cutting has become established as a precise procedure in industrial metal processing. Maximum material quality requires a stable inert gas atmosphere in the form of pure nitrogen. INMATEC provides a solution that allows an energy-efficient and economical nitrogen self-supply on-site that suits a company’s requirements: a combination of the PNK nitrogen generator and the H2KAT hydrogen catalytic converter. This solution, the INMATEC Duo, helps save up to 70 per cent during metal processing using nitrogen and hydrogen.

Laser cutting is indispensable in many branches – especially in areas where metals and other materials are cut, shaped or processed precisely and flexibly. The process is used in the automobile industry, mechanical engineering, aerospace and electronics manufacturing. The increasing demand for laser cutting is based on advancing machine technologies, which allow faster and more precise processing of materials. During the cutting process, a stable inert gas atmosphere is essential to guarantee high-quality processing.

Optimising laser cutting with ultra-pure nitrogen

Typically, nitrogen is used as an inert gas during laser cutting. The colourless and odourless gas prevents the metal from encountering oxygen along the cutting edge, thus ensuring delicate contours and clean cutting edges. If the purity of the nitrogen used is too low, the material will oxidise, creating annealing colours, which subsequently must be removed with great effort. Cutting systems therefore require nitrogen with a high purity level of 5.0, i.e. 99.999 per cent.

The gas quality has a major influence on the processing result. The purer the nitrogen, the lower the effort during subsequent re-working and therefore also lower energy consumption during processing.

Efficient on-site nitrogen generation

The combination of PNK nitrogen generator and H2KAT hydrogen catalytic converter uses a two-stage procedure to generate nitrogen on-site. First the IMT PM LASER PSA system filters nitrogen from the surrounding air. Then, the H2KAT hydrogen catalytic converter removes the residual oxygen by converting it into water vapour.

This creates the aforementioned nitrogen purity of up to 99.999 per cent – at up to 50 per cent lower energy consumption compared with conventional methods. This solution forms the basis for numerous industrial uses and can be expanded purposefully with specific applications, depending on the industry.

Energy-efficient and economical N2 generation

On-site nitrogen generation reduces operating costs. In addition to saving money on transport and storage, costs during the cutting process reduce by up to 70 per cent. This is a benefit for manufacturing companies requiring a substantial gas supply.

Companies that use nitrogen generators on-site benefit from a steady gas supply and an improved carbon footprint, while keeping quality standards high. Those who supply their own power can save up to 90 per cent of costs with an INMATEC nitrogen generator.

For example, the system can store excess energy generated by a photovoltaic system. It then uses the energy in the form of nitrogen during the laser cutting process if needed. This allows virtually free production and more efficient use of self-generated power.

An acquisition breeding success

With its systems for the onsite generation of gases, INMATEC GaseTechnologie GmbH has a global presence with its headquarters in Herrsching. The company has been developing, manufacturing and delivering nitrogen and oxygen generators since 1993, and has been part of the BOGE Group since August 2023.

Reliable, clean compressed air has been BOGE’s trademark for more than 115 years. The quality and efficiency of the company’s compressors and compressed air solutions have led it to enjoy the trust of more than 100,000 users in 120 different countries.

BOGE Australia imports and distributes BOGE high-quality German machines, spare parts and all ancillary equipment through a network of trained sales and service partners throughout Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.

By combining INMATEC’s gas generation technology with BOGE’s proven compressed air systems, manufacturers can achieve precise, cost-effective and sustainable laser cutting at the highest quality standards.