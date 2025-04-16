Celebrating 100 Years of innovation: A 3M journey in the masking tape business

Image: 3M Australia

For over a century, 3M tape has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently delivering high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of various industries.

One of our most significant contributions has been in the realm of masking tape, a product that has revolutionised the construction and painting industries over the last century. As we celebrate 100 years in the masking tape business, we reflect on our journey and the impact we’ve made across the globe.

The birth of masking tape

The history of masking tape began in 1925 when Richard Drew, a young lab assistant at 3M, invented the first-ever masking tape. This invention was a game-changer for the automotive industry, which was struggling with the challenge of achieving clean, sharp paint lines. Drew’s masking tape provided a simple yet effective solution, and its success laid the foundation for 3M’s commitment to future innovation and problem solving.

Evolution and expansion

Over the decades, 3M has continuously evolved its masking tape products to meet the changing demands of various industries. Our masking tapes have become indispensable tools in the construction sector, providing reliable solutions for painting, surface protection, and more. In Australia and New Zealand, 3M’s masking tapes have been widely adopted by construction professionals for their superior performance and durability.

Supporting the construction industry

In the construction industry, precision and efficiency are paramount. 3M’s masking tapes have been designed to deliver both, ensuring that construction projects are completed to the highest standards. Our tapes are known for their excellent adhesion, clean removal and easy unwind making them ideal for a wide range of applications.

In Australia and New Zealand, 3M’s masking tapes have played a crucial role in enhancing productivity and quality. From residential buildings to large-scale infrastructure projects, our masking solutions have been trusted by professionals to deliver exceptional results.

Introducing 3M™ UV Resistant Green Masking Tape

As part of our commitment to innovation, 3M recently introduced the UV Resistant Green masking tape (Commonly referred to as UVG Masking Tape), an emerging flagship product that sets a new standard in the industry. 3M™ UV Resistant Green Masking Tape offers 14 days of UV resistance without compromising on holding power or paint line quality, making it perfect for outdoor applications. It reliably adheres to a variety of substrates and conforms to irregular surfaces, making it a great choice for various holding, bundling and paint masking applications. Its advanced adhesive technology ensures that it stays in place, while still being easy to remove without leaving residue. The crepe paper tape withstands temperatures of up to 79ᵒ for up to 30 minutes.

The UV Resistant Green masking tape has been particularly well-received in Australia and New Zealand, where the intense sunlight can pose challenges for traditional masking tapes. Construction professionals in these regions have praised UV Resistant Green masking tape for its reliability and performance, making it a valuable addition to their toolkit.

Looking ahead

As we celebrate 100 years in the masking tape business, we are proud of the impact we have made and the trust we have earned from our customers. Our journey has been marked by a relentless pursuit of innovation and a commitment to quality, values that will continue to guide us in the future.

We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and remain dedicated to developing products that meet the evolving needs of our customers. With the introduction of UV resistant Green Masking Tape and other innovative solutions, we look forward to supporting the construction industry in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond for many more years to come.

3M’s century-long journey in the masking tape business is a testament to our dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. As we look to the future, we remain committed to delivering products that help our customers achieve their goals and drive progress in their industries.