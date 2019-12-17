The need for a construction supply chain council

In August 2019, the Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) established the Construction Supply Chain Council (CSCC). It brings together businesses in areas such as steel, concrete, cement, aggregate and bitumen, off-site manufacturing, electrical, mechanical and plumbing, ICT, and recyclables.

Why, you may ask, is this a necessary action and what will the CSCC be doing?

Australia is in the middle of an infrastructure boom with just the east coast states predicting expenditure of over $230 billion over the next four years.

Even the federal government is getting into the act by allocating expenditure of $100 billion over the next decade.

What we also know is that this boom is like no other because it is projected to continue well past the next decade. But one question that industry is asking itself is whether the industry’s supply chain has the capacity to provide all of the essential materials, products, and systems when the construction contractors need them.

Ensuring that clients are able to receive their completed projects on time and within budget will be a major test for the industry.

The size and longevity of the boom does give industry the opportunity to organise itself, but it needs to be coordinated and there must be significant collaboration between clients, contractors, and the supply chain.

The Australian Constructors Association (ACA), with the NSW and VIC governments, has established the Construction Industry Leadership Forum (CILF) to develop greater collaboration and coordination between the industry’s head contractors and government clients.