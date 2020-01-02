Standing together

“There are a lot more roles that can be done part time than you think, you just need the team in place around that role to provide support. I’ve now been five years part time and I’ve moved from project management into general management,” said Waldie.

Having gone through this experience, Waldie sees having a part-time manager as one way to grow the capabilities of the entire team sitting underneath that manager.

“It’s really empowering for your teams to have a manager work part time because there are a number of days a week where I’ll say to the team, ‘Your judgement call. If you can’t answer that question you pick up the phone and call me on my day off. But if you can, how about you do’. It’s amazing how they can, and for them they come away thinking, ‘If my manager was in the office sitting next to me I would’ve turned around and asked but I’ve gone and solved it myself’. That’s a great feeling for your team.”

This approach has enabled Waldie to dedicate her working hours to the core capacities required of the role that she has been in. These learnings have then been passed back to BAE Systems.

“Delegate things to whoever’s going to be your successor or second in command. That gives them both great experience and it also allows you to focus on the bigger picture stuff, which is often what those leadership roles are all about,” said Waldie. “It’s amazing how much of those five days is filled with things that can be done by other people.”

While Waldie’s experience is just one example of what a flexible workplace could look like, for her it’s important to note that the change that she experienced is part of a wider shift of attitudes towards work culture that are enabled by flexible workplaces.

“One of the biggest changes at BAE Systems has been a lot of our male staff who have young families working four days a week so that they can have days at home with their kids. That has really been a massive leveller in the organisation.”

In her teams, Waldie has also seen that when practices at work change it can make it easier for alternatives to open up. Waldie has encouraged her teams to adopt an “agile” approach at work, where there are no assigned desks, but rather team members work from laptops at a place of their choosing in the office, or at home. This has in turn broken down the difference between full- time and part time.

“Changing to an agile workplace means people get really used to the fact that you can work from home and be effective,” said Waldie.

Although Waldie has utilised BAE Systems Australia’s policies as they stand, she acknowledges that for BAE Systems, as much as any other company, there is work still to be done.

“The organisation has been very good at taking initiatives, and we know we’ve still got a distance to go to make the playing field equal, to deal with unconscious bias, to continue look at structural issues that make it difficult for women to progress their careers,” said Waldie.

Confronting these issues has been the Lean-In Circles that Waldie has facilitated. These meetings have allowed women in the organisation to come together both to connect and to create change.

“What I think the Lean-In Circle has been fabulous about is working with us as women to tackle why we sometimes sabotage our own careers by our own actions and insecurities and what steps we can take to empower ourselves, to take the opportunities that the organisation is actually offering us,” said Waldie.