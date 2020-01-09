Regional businesses provide chemical protection

Two Australian businesses, J3Seven and Point Trading, will provide the Australian Defence Forces with protection from chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

The twin announcements are partnerships between the respective companies and Leidos Australia, which is the contractor providing chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defence equipment capability to the ADF.

Point Trading, based in Moorabbin, Victoria, will deliver world-class chemical detection equipment for the Australian Defence Force. The $7.4 million contract will see the engineering consulting company provide solutions for the Australian armed forces, said Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price.

“Point Trading will support the delivery of this critical capability to protect our soldiers from chemical threats on the battlefield,” she said.

J3Seven, located in Cairns secured a $17 million contract with Leidos Australia to supply radiation detectors and incident response kits.

“This is a great investment in the Australian defence industry and highlights how Aussie ingenuity is keeping our armed forces safe,” Minister Price said.

Member for Leichhardt, Warren Entsch, highlighted how the awarding of this contract to a regional business integrated Australian industry and the Australian Defence Force.

“This is another example of how the Morrison Government’s investment in Australia’s defence industry is creating new opportunities and more jobs in regional areas for small businesses like J3Seven in Cairns,” said Entsch.