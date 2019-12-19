Process to turn lithium waste into zeolite gains funding

A method of producing zeolite, an aluminosilical mineral used as a molecular sieve, sorbent, or catalyst, will be investigated in a partnership between Neometals, the Queensland University of Technology (QUT), and the Innovative Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (IMCRC).

Using digital manufacturing technologies, the consortium will build a pilot plant to convert lithium refinery residue into high-value synthetic zeolite.

Already, the process has been successfully demonstrated at a bench scale, and a patent has been lodged on the unique process.

Currently, the material is a waste by-product of lithium extraction, highlighted managing director of Neometals, Chris Reed.

“Australian mining companies involved in the lithium production chain have the opportunity to convert aluminosilicate residue to zeolites to off-set production costs, add value to a waste material which is abundant in the mining sector and at the same mitigate issues with environmental responsibility.”

Professor Graeme J. Millar, leader of the QUT research team, noted that the process will utilise advanced manufacturing techniques to track the entire process.

“With the use of data analytics and machine learning, we can gather information that will allow us to set up operational control parameters to ensure that customer product requirements are met,” said Millar.

The $2.57 million research project is supported by $450,000 in matched funding from IMCRC and Neometals. This funding will specifically be directed towards the digitalisation of mineral processing plants.

By incorporating this technology into the production process, new business models will be able to be developed, highlighted David Chuter, IMCRC CEO and managing direct.

“By taking a proactive and innovative approach to dealing with waste from their lithium refinery, Neometals has developed and proven a new process to produce high value synthetic zeolite which will allow the organisation to extend their reach and secure new market opportunities,” he said.