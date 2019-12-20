Australia-made trimaran nears completion

A trimaran manufactured in Australia is in the final stages of construction after the superstructure was attached to the hull.

On December 14 the Bajamar Express was rolled onto the hardstand at Austal Australia’s Henderson shipyard in Western Australia.

The ferry will be launched in February 2020 and will be used by Fred. Olsen Express in the Canary Islands.

The vessel is one of nine trimarans currently being constructed by Austal at shipyards around the world, noted Austal chief executive officer, David Singleton.

“The Bajamar Express is one of nine trimarans we are currently building for commercial and defence customers throughout the world. We have an 83 metre trimaran ferry for JR Kyushu Jet Ferry of Japan under construction here in Australia, plus six Littoral Combat Ships under construction for the U.S. Navy in Mobile, Alabama,” he said.

The contract for Fred. Olsen Express covers two 118 metre trimarans, built at a cost of $190 million. The ships will ferry 1,100 passengers and 276 cars at up to 38 knots. The ships not only feature the triple hulled design, but also include passenger comforts including bars, kiosks, a shop, and a children’s play area.

“With so many trimaran vessels under construction, and more to come, Austal’s Australian based design team is clearly at the forefront of trimaran technology development, and we’re very excited to see another iconic vessel taking shape here in the Henderson yard,” said Singleton.