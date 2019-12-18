Aerospace manufacturer pursues robotics integration

French aerospace manufacturer Airbus has purchased industrial automation company, MTM Robotics, located in the US.

Airbus already utilises MTM’s light automated robotics systems at its manufacturing facilities, however, the purchase will enable a closer collaboration said MTM founder, Mike Woogerd.

“We are pleased and excited to become a part of the Airbus family and look forward to further integrating our products and approaches into the Airbus industrialisation chain,” he said.

MTM Robotics has developed 40 aerospace manufacturing systems for customers throughout the aerospace industry. These combine machines, tools, machine software, enterprise software, and support.

The acquisition for Airbus is part of the company’s industrialisation roadmap which utilises robotics in the manufacture and assembly of commercial aircraft.

“Automation & robotics are central to our industrial strategy,” said Michael Schoellhorn, Airbus chief operating officer. “The competitiveness of tomorrow will be determined by both designing the best aircraft and by building the most efficient manufacturing system, in parallel.”

Patrick Vigié, head of industrial technologies at Airbus, noted that the purchase will allow for flexible manufacturing systems at the global airspace corporation.

“MTM perfectly fits Airbus’ ambition for engineering and innovative manufacturing solutions while maintaining agility. Airbus and MTM Robotics each believe that tomorrow’s automation in aircraft manufacturing can and must be lighter, more portable and less capital intensive.”