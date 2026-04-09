The Western Australian government has awarded $846,700 to five projects across the Pilbara under Round 8 of its Regional Economic Development (RED) Grants programme, supporting job creation and economic diversification in the region.

The funding will be distributed across initiatives in hospitality, tourism, manufacturing and mining services, reflecting a broader push to build sustainable and diverse regional economies. The RED Grants programme is a key component of the Cook government’s regional development strategy.

Among the recipients is Karratha-based Kaos Holding WA Pty Ltd, which will establish an upmarket café in the Karratha CBD to enhance local amenity and increase economic activity in the town centre. In Port Hedland, Inline Engineering Services Pty Ltd will use its grant to deliver an integrated polyurethane conveyor component processing and curing upgrade, aimed at strengthening local manufacturing capability and improving supply chain efficiency.

Tjamu Tjamu (Aboriginal Corporation) RNTBC, based in the Shire of East Pilbara, will establish a civil contracting social enterprise in Kiwirrkurra. The project is expected to support job creation and skills development within the remote Aboriginal community.

East-West Pilbara Rubber Recycling Pty Ltd will advance plans for a high-value rubber export industry by recycling end-of-life mining tyres. The initiative is intended to divert significant volumes of waste from landfill while creating new value-added manufacturing opportunities.

Meanwhile, Gumala Investments Pty Ltd will expand the Karijini Eco Retreat in the Shire of Ashburton, increasing accommodation capacity and supporting sustainable tourism growth within Karijini National Park.

regional development minister Stephen Dawson said the grants would deliver long-term benefits for local communities. “These RED Grants are supporting local businesses and organisations to diversify the economy, create employment opportunities and deliver long-term benefits for their communities,” he said.

“It’s particularly encouraging to see projects that support advanced manufacturing, tourism and Aboriginal economic participation all of which are key to building a more resilient and sustainable Pilbara.”

Pilbara minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the programme continued to unlock new opportunities across the region. “These investments build on the Pilbara’s strong economic foundations and support emerging industries that will shape the region’s future,” she said.

Pilbara MLA Kevin Michel said the funding would have tangible local impacts. “This funding represents a meaningful investment in the future of the Pilbara, and I thank the Cook Government for supporting projects that will make a real difference on the ground,” he said.

“Each initiative contributes to broader efforts to diversify employment, improve quality of life and drive long term economic growth across the region.”