Nyrstar has begun a scheduled $80 million upgrade at its Port Pirie multi-metals facility in South Australia, aimed at improving efficiency and securing long-term competitiveness. The 50-day program will engage 350 subcontractors from 90 suppliers, generating significant local economic activity and strengthening the supply chain for strategic and critical metals.

Key works include re-lining the Top Submerged Lance furnace, rebuilding the Copper Dross Furnace, constructing an improved Blast Furnace enclosure, and upgrading the Acid Plant, fume handling, wastewater treatment and refinery flues. The upgrades will enhance emissions control, restore full smelting capacity for lead and associated strategic metals such as copper, silver and gold, and increase flexibility to process new critical metals, including antimony and bismuth.

“The improvement program taking place at Nyrstar’s Port Pirie smelter over the next 50 days shows that the partnership between the Albanese Government, the South Australian and Tasmanian Governments and Nyrstar itself is working as intended,” said Minister for Manufacturing, Tim Ayres. “This new investment makes the smelter more capable, more efficient and is part of the effort by Nyrstar, the governments, workers and maintenance teams to secure the plant’s future.”

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said: “Just as we have with Whyalla, we are working in close partnership with the Commonwealth Government to transform the Port Pirie smelter and secure its future for the long term. These significant works are an important first step, as we progress initial production of antimony – a critical mineral in demand in energy, defence and high-tech manufacturing.”

SA Treasurer Tom Koutsantonis added: “The project will deliver jobs, boost local suppliers and strengthen South Australia’s position as a trusted producer of the metals needed for emerging technologies and clean energy industries.”

Nyrstar Australia Chief Executive Matt Howell said the investment would improve efficiency and underpin critical metals production for Australia, the US, and global partners. “Backed by the support of the South Australian and Federal Governments, we are creating new opportunities at Port Pirie for economic growth, supply chain resilience and sovereign capability in the production of strategic metals vital for technology, energy transition and defence,” he said.