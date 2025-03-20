$800,000 NSW pilot program aimed at regional manufacturers

Image: SOMKID/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government is continuing its commitment to rebuild the state’s manufacturing industry with the launch of an $800,000 pilot program aimed at boosting productivity, reducing costs and increasing competitiveness.

The Lean Manufacturing Pilot Program will provide small-to-medium-sized manufacturers across regional NSW with funding to undertake audits by professional consultants that will identify ways to re-organise their manufacturing operations.

“This program is an important step towards ensuring the long-term success of our regional manufacturers,” said minister for Regional NSW and Western NSW Tara Moriarty.

“We know that by supporting regional businesses to improve their operations, we’re strengthening the entire economy of regional NSW, creating more local jobs and enhancing the long-term sustainability of our regions.”

Lean manufacturing is an internationally recognised business management process that revolves around the principles of continuous improvement, waste elimination, and a customer-centric approach.

It focuses on creating products more efficiently by eliminating unnecessary steps, saving time and using fewer materials in the production process. This approach helps businesses produce goods with fewer resources, without compromising on quality.

More efficient processes mean production lines manufacture fewer products with defects, which in turn reduces operating costs related to providing returns and waste disposal.

The audits, undertaken as part of the program, will offer tailored recommendations to help businesses identify inefficiencies, streamline operations, reduce waste and increase productivity, while also highlighting training opportunities for staff.

Several major companies have successfully implemented lean manufacturing to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance productivity over the past decades including Toyota, Ford Motor Company, Boeing, General Electric and Nike.

Many regional NSW companies such as the Bega Group in Bega, Donaldson Australia on the Central Coast, Belmore Engineering at Tamworth, Flavourtech in Griffith and Tyree Transformers at Braemar have also successfully used lean manufacturing principles.

In regional NSW, manufacturing generates $32 billion in sales and employs 84,000 workers, reinforcing the need for continued support to strengthen and future-proof the industry.

Expressions of interest for the audits are now open to eligible manufacturers and will close at 4pm on Monday 31 March 2025, with funding allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the program, including guidelines and Expression of Interest details, go to www.nsw.gov.au/LMPP