$8.2 million repeat European contract awarded to DroneShield

Image: DroneShield

DroneShield has received a repeat standalone contract of $8.2 million from a major European military customer for dismounted and vehicle-mounted systems Counter-UxS systems.

DroneShield expects to deliver over the next 3 months, including from available stock with full cash payment expected in 1Q2025.

While this is the first material contract from this customer, DroneShield has previously received 3 standalone contracts from this customer between March 2024 and October 2024 totalling approximately $3.9 million.

There is no obligation for any additional contracts from this customer.

“Larger orders of this type from repeat customers of this calibre are a validation that DroneShield products are meeting the challenge set by sophisticated military customers. As the threat of drones is increasing across the entire battlespace, militaries need broader packages like this one,” said Oleg Vornik, DroneShield CEO.

“DroneShield is unique globally in that we can provide an entire ecosystem of dismounted, vehicle sand fixed systems and link them all together.”

