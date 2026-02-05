Applications have opened for the Queensland Government’s $79.1 million Transforming Queensland Manufacturing Grant Program, offering matched funding to help small and medium-sized manufacturers expand, innovate and create jobs across the state.

The program will be delivered over three years and is designed to support manufacturing businesses to modernise their operations and scale into global markets, strengthening the sector’s long-term growth and sustainability.

A total of $12.5 million is available in round one, with eligible businesses able to apply for up to $1.5 million in matched funding. For the first time, 50 per cent of all funding has been earmarked exclusively for manufacturers based in regional Queensland.

The Crisafulli Government said the initiative was part of its commitment to delivering a stronger economy and securing the future of Queensland manufacturing after what it described as a decade of decline under Labor.

Minister for manufacturing Dale Last said the grants would play a key role in supporting regional economies and ensuring funding was distributed beyond south-east Queensland.

“Unlike Labor, the Crisafulli Government knows that Queensland doesn’t start and end in Brisbane,” Mr Last said.

“While previous programs have heavily favoured the south-east corner, we have made sure that half of all funding available is dedicated to regional Queensland manufacturers.

“Labor failed to deliver for our regions, but we’re making sure they are getting their fair share. The grants will secure existing manufacturing jobs, create new opportunities, and strengthen Queensland’s supply chains, contributing to the state’s economic growth.

“Manufacturing delivers $29 billion to our economy and supports more than 171,000 jobs, including 76,700 in regional Queensland. It’s our fifth largest industry and I’m looking forward to seeing how these grants will help bolster those figures even further.

“This is a win for Queensland manufacturers, a win for Queensland jobs, and a win for the Queensland economy.”

Member for Hinchinbrook Wayde Chiesa said the program could be transformative for manufacturers in regional communities.

“From fabricators to food supply, defence, agriculture and transport, some of Queensland’s most successful manufacturers are based in regional Queensland,” Mr Chiesa said.

“The new TQMGP could be the difference in a local manufacturer being able to put on new staff or make an upgrade to some of their machinery. Employing an additional five to 10 people, especially in smaller areas, can make a significant difference to the community.

“I encourage all eligible businesses to apply and take advantage of this opportunity to transform their operations and future-proof their success.”

The program delivers on the Crisafulli Government’s Transforming Queensland Manufacturing Strategy 2025–2030 and associated action plan.