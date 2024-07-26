$76 million to back future jobs and industry in regional Queensland

Image: zhengzaishanchu/stock.adobe.com

The Queensland Government has announced a $76.4 million strategy to target the development and jobs surrounding industries of the future.

The Regional Economic Strategies launched today will support 59 jobs-generating State Government and Council-led projects in four regional areas.

“I’m focused on creating opportunities in the industries of the future and delivering the clean, reliable and affordable energy that Queenslanders need,” said Queensland premier Steven Miles.

“Regional Queensland has the resources and skills to drive this energy transformation – only my government is backing the regions every step of the way.”

The supported industries include critical minerals, renewable energy, hydrogen and biofuels, which will thrive in a decarbonised world.

“We’ve already locked in renewable energy and emissions reduction targets to support industry growth and attract greater investment in renewables,” said Miles.

“Queensland’s clean energy future matters to me, to the future of our state and to the next generation of clean economy workers who are set to benefit from the decisions we make today.”

The strategies have been co-designed with regional communities to guide economic diversification and energy transformation projects and includes:

$22.05 million for 19 projects in North West Queensland;

$20.03 million for 18 projects in the Darling Downs, South West and South Burnett region;

$17.7 million for 14 projects in Central Queensland; and

$16.62 million for eight projects in the Greater Whitsunday region

These regions are home to traditional, primary industries that today are a significant source of economic activity and jobs.

Regional Transformation Strategies have been co-designed with community leaders, including local governments, to identify key economic strengths and industry priorities based on the unique geography, resources and workforce skills of each region.

The $76.4 million in funding is being drawn from the State Government’s $200 million Regional Economic Futures Fund.

Find out more about Queensland’s clean energy future at www.qld.gov.au/wearethefuture.