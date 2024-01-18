$70 million boost to develop Tasmania’s renewable hydrogen hub

Image: Ruben/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government has struck an agreement to invest $70 million to develop the Bell Bay hydrogen hub in Northern Tasmania, creating regional jobs and advancing Australia’s future as a renewable energy superpower.

It will generate around 740 jobs for energy specialists such as engineers and technicians, while hub construction will provide work for local skilled trades like concreters, plumbers, fitters and electricians.

The hub will produce 45,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen a year – enough to fuel over 2,200 heavy vehicles for a year.

Bell Bay is an ideal location for a hydrogen hub with its deep-water port and powered by Tasmania’s 100 per cent renewables-based electricity grid.

The total investment will be at least $300 million including funding from the Commonwealth and Tasmanian Government.

Importantly, the project will commence this year and will be complete by early 2028.

Minister for climate change and energy Chris Bowen said supporting renewable hydrogen production was vital to Australia’s future as a green energy exporter and green manufacturing nation.

“Investing in an Australian renewable hydrogen industry is investing in Australia’s future to become a renewable energy superpower,” Bowen said.

“Bell Bay is a production and export powerhouse, backed by 100 per cent renewable electricity, and this hub will provide jobs, support new manufacturing and spur investment in regional Australia as the world decarbonises.”

Tasmanian minister for energy and renewables Nick Duigan said delivering the Bell Bay hub was a huge step towards a major new industry.

“Northern Tasmania is set to be the new home of renewable energy generation, using projects like this to attract huge investments in renewable hydrogen for use in Australia and supply to the world,” Minister Duigan said.

“Bell Bay is perfectly placed to be a world-class green hydrogen hub, with its established port infrastructure and highly experienced and skilled workforce.”

The Tasmanian Government is leading a consortium of partners, including TasPorts, TasNetworks, TasWater, TasIrrigation and the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone, to deliver the project.

Bell Bay is part of over $500 million in Commonwealth funding for hydrogen hubs in regional centres like Kwinana, the Pilbara, Gladstone, Townsville, Port Bonython and the Hunter that will create new industries and regional job opportunities.