62nd Australian Export Awards finalists announced

88 national finalists have been recognised as winners at state and territory Export Award ceremonies for their outstanding export achievements.

These finalists represent a diverse range of sectors and industries and have made a significant contribution to our national economy, creating jobs and opportunities in our cities, regions, and rural areas.

Among the announced finalists was the category of ‘Manufacturing and Advanced Materials,’ which is detailed in depth on the awards’ website.

The first finalist, Australian Blue Cypress (ABC), manufactures a unique essential oil at its facility on the outskirts of Darwin.

The company exports bulk essential oil products through wholesale merchants. It also has a retail range under the brand Kakadu Blue. Australian Blue Cypress’ top export markets are the US, France, Japan, the UK, Germany and Hong Kong.

The next finalist, Centor, is a leading manufacturer of hardware and screens for architectural patio doors. In the last year, Centor exported to 43 countries. Its top export markets are the US, Canada, the UK, China, Poland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Guatemala, Barbados and Italy.

Conflux Technology, also nominated, is dedicated to advancing heat exchange through Additive Manufacturing (AM) technology. Compared to traditional manufacturing, AM heat exchangers deliver higher performance and better efficiency in lighter, smaller packages.

AM heat exchangers have become highly sought after by industries seeking more sustainable solutions. You’ll find them in high-performance race cars, rocket engines, satellites, hydrogen-powered aircraft and semiconductors.

Another finalist, REDARC, is a family-owned, world-leading manufacturer of advanced automotive electronics.

Its solutions enable off-grid exploration, support critical missions, and enhance safety in the industrial, transport and mining sectors. With a focus on innovation, research and development, its products can be fitted to anything with a battery that moves.

With headquarters in Lonsdale, the company employs almost 400 staff. Top export markets are the US, Canada, France, Germany, Czech Republic, the UK, New Zealand, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Every product and service exported to the world represents thousands of stable, well-paying Australian jobs.

Collectively this year’s finalists employed more than 24,300 people and generated close to $8 billion in export earnings last financial year.

Over half of this year’s finalists are small businesses with an annual turnover of less than $10 million.

Small businesses who export create opportunity in every corner of the country. Whether they are based in capital cities or in regional towns, they share a common goal – to grow their business by tapping into new markets and expanding the reach of Australian goods and services.

Since 1963, the Australian Export Awards have recognised the contribution of more than 2,000 Australian businesses to have achieved international success in a broad range of sectors.

I look forward to celebrating the 13 award category winners and announcing the Australian Exporter of the Year at the 62nd Australian Export Awards National Ceremony on 20 November 2024.

The Awards program is presented by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), in collaboration with state and territory partners and sponsors.

