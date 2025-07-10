$60 million ARENA boost for solar R&D

Image: khanunza/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has launched a $60 million funding round to accelerate innovation in ultra low-cost solar technology.

Announced on 9 July, the funding targets breakthroughs in both photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules, and in reducing deployment and maintenance costs across solar systems. The goal: to reduce installed solar costs to 30 cents per watt and bring the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) below $20 per megawatt hour by 2030.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said solar PV remained central to Australia’s energy transition.

“Demand for renewable electricity is expected to increase significantly as Australia moves towards net zero. Ultra low-cost solar PV is a critical source of electricity to meet this demand,” he said.

“ARENA has been at the forefront of investing in solar innovation since the Agency was established 13 years ago and has materially shifted the renewable energy landscape in Australia.”

The new funding round is split into two $30 million streams: one for cell and module innovations, and the other for balance of systems and operations and maintenance cost reductions.

ARENA has already invested more than $388 million into solar PV research and a further $104 million to support the Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP).

The agency is encouraging universities, start-ups and research groups to submit proposals that push the boundaries of solar performance, efficiency and affordability.

Past funding has enabled major advances in solar cell efficiency, artificial intelligence for performance optimisation, and recycling technologies to support a circular solar economy.