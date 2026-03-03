The Australian Government’s Industry Growth Program has awarded more funding for innovative projects surrounding semiconductors and printed solar technology.

The Industry Growth Program supports innovative and high growth potential small and medium enterprises with advice and the opportunity for matched grant funding to help them commercialise and grow.

Projects must align with Australian Government priority areas for the National Reconstruction Fund and help build Australian manufacturing capability for the future.

Some of the latest recipients include:

Spark3D: $4.8 million to commercialise Achyon, a semiconductor packaging tool. Semiconductors are used in phones, laptops, cars and other devices. The grant will get the technology into production and ready for global markets.

Kardinia Energy: $2.1 million to take its printed solar technology from concept to market. This grant will help the company set up a pilot manufacturing facility. Unlike solar panels, printed solar is flexible and easy to recycle.

Are you looking to innovate, scale up and get your ideas to market? Apply for the Industry Growth Program and discover how we can help with advisory services and matched funding grant opportunities.