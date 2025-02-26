$6.3 million to boost international research partnerships

Image: Quality Stock Arts/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government is aiming to cement Australia’s reputation international research partnerships with $6.3 million in grants as part of Round 2 of the Global Science and Technology Diplomacy Fund – Strategic Element (GSTDF-SE).

The GSTDF-SE is designed to forge deep international science relationships with some of our closest partners in Brazil, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, and South Korea.

“Our researchers are globally respected, nowhere more than amongst our regional friends who recognise the importance of cutting-edge technology to develop their own economies,” said minister for Industry and Science, Hon. Ed Husic.

“Collaborations with our nearest neighbours underscore our commitment to play a constructive role in the region, while also addressing our biggest challenges at home.”

The targeted grants range from $100,000 to $1 million to support activities that contribute to a priority theme in collaboration with at least one identified priority partner.

The priority themes are:

Artificial intelligence (AI).

Advanced manufacturing.

RNA (including mRNA) vaccines and therapies.

Hydrogen production.

Quantum computing.

The GSTDF-SE brings researchers and companies together from across the globe, helping Australia boost science and technology endeavours, grow economies, give local researchers funding and technology access, and support the science potential of partner countries.

The GSTDF-SE is delivered by the Australian Academy of Technology, Science and Engineering (ATSE) in partnership with the Australian Academy of Science (AAS).

Applications for GSTDF-SE Round 2 are now open and close on Sunday 4 May 2025. For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.glodip.org.au/