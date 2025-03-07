$569 million Boeing Defence contract

Image: Pete/stock.adobe.com

A $569 million State Government contract awarded to Boeing Defence Australia is set to safeguard the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) E-7A Wedgetail surveillance aircraft while providing job security across the country.

The E-7A Wedgetail provides important situational awareness and airborne command and control, making it Australia’s essential integrated air and missile defence capability.

The Boeing Defence Australia contract is set to bring improvements to the aircraft and ground systems. Over the next decade, efforts to ensure maintenance and upgrades will be prioritised.

“The Albanese Government continues to invest in the capabilities needed for our Defence Force, this is in stark contrast to the Coalition and their decade of neglect,” said deputy prime minister Richard Marles.

“The Wedgetail is one of the most advanced in-air battle management capabilities in the world.

“This will not only contribute to the security of our region, but helps support Australian defence industry and secure jobs.”

Through this $569 million funding, highly skilled jobs are set to be secured for workers in Brisbane, Adelaide, and the NSW Hunter Region, where it supports 170 jobs. This is in addition to the existing Defence and industry personnel supporting the Wedgetail at RAAF Base Williamtown.

“This funding supports a critical capability that keeps Australians safe but is also critical for the financial security of hundreds of people across the country, including in the Hunter,” said minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery Pat Conroy.