The investment is part of the NSW Government’s Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative, a $480 million push to help fast-track emissions reductions and build the technologies that we need to further our renewable transition.

The program is supporting over 1100 jobs across NSW in 40 different projects.

“This is part of a $480 million investment to help NSW industries lead the clean energy transition and create skilled manufacturing jobs in our regions,” NSW Minister for Energy Penny Sharpe said. “We should be building the technology that will power our future right here in NSW.

This grant supports innovative businesses that will serve as the building blocks to a sustainable low carbon manufacturing industry in NSW.

The successful businesses and projects announced:

Optimal Renewable Gas in Griffith will receive $20 million to convert agricultural organic waste from farms into a gas fuel. The gas can be used for gas heating and power generation.

Hiringa Energy near Moree will receive $9.4 million to expand the production of their low carbon ammonia fertiliser, to be used on cotton farms. This will help produce sustainable cotton and decarbonise farming operations.

Hiringa Refuelling Australia will receive $778,000 to help create hydrogen refuelling stations which aim to replace diesel in heavy vehicles – an important step towards building a green freight corridor between Sydney and Southeast Queensland.

Tyree Transformers will receive $22 million to build their transformers, which stop us from losing energy while its being transported from our solar and wind farms.

The Minister visited the Tyree Transformers facility in Braemar to launch the four grant recipients. Tyree will be expanding its facility’s operational capacity, helping us get the most out of the renewable energy we are already creating.

Find out more about the Net Zero Manufacturing Initiative: https://www.energy.nsw.gov.au/business-and-industry/programs-grants-and-schemes/net-zero-manufacturing

“These projects will unlock 67 permanent jobs and support growth in communities across the Southern Highlands, Riverina and the state’s northwest,” said Sharpe. “They show the power of partnering with industry to create jobs, cut emissions and build the clean technologies of tomorrow right here in NSW.”