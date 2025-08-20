$500m Battery Breakthrough Initiative (BBI) launched by ARENA

Image: IM Imagery/stock.adobe.com

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has launched the $500 million Battery Breakthrough Initiative (BBI) to grow the nation’s battery manufacturing sector.

ARENA chief executive Darren Miller said energy storage would be essential to achieving Australia’s net zero targets.

“Energy storage is a critical enabling technology for our renewable energy future. We know that solar and wind energy can provide us the lowest cost renewable energy generation at scale, but we also need to be able to store it for when it is needed,” he said.

The BBI will provide support across the production of active materials such as cathodes, anodes and electrolytes; manufacturing of battery cells and components; and battery pack assembly.

The program forms part of the government’s National Battery Strategy and aligns with the Future Made in Australia policy agenda. Funding may be delivered through capital grants, production incentives or other payments.

The initiative will remain open until its $500 million allocation is exhausted. ARENA has encouraged potential applicants to contact the agency before submitting proposals, with the application portal due to open in August 2025.