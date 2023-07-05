A recycling facility for wind turbine blades and an advanced chicken breeding technology producing allergen-free eggs are among 24 recipients sharing in round 14 of the CRP-P grants.
Minister for industry and science Ed Husic announced 24 grants under the Federal Government’s Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) initiative.
The focus of Round 14 of the initiative was the circular economy as well as the priority areas of the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund (NRF).
The successful projects have the potential to become investments under the NRF once they have reached the commercialisation stage.
Together, the 24 projects will leverage a further $72 million of cash and in-kind contributions and involve 100 partners working across nearly all states and territories.
One recipient, OmnisOva in Werribee, Victoria, will use its $1.5 million grant to further develop its advanced breeding technology to remove the major food allergen protein from chicken eggs, making them safe for consumption by those with egg allergies.
OmnisOva is working to bring their innovation to the global egg market, addressing a public health issue affecting around 40 million children worldwide.
Another recipient, Industrial Property Maintenance in Melbourne, will use its $3 million grant to develop a processing treatment and a pilot recycling facility for wind turbine blades.
It is estimated 30,000 tonnes of wind turbine blades will be sent to landfill by 2050. This project presents an opportunity for a circular economy model for the green energy sector.
Other successful projects include:
- Diraq (Haymarket, NSW) will use its $3 million grant to further develop and manufacture its revolutionary technology to produce qubits, the basic units of information in quantum computing. Quantum computers require billions of qubits, so this technology will address a critical bottleneck in the development of a full-scale quantum computer.
- AdvanCell Isotopes (Pullenvale, Qld) has received $2.8 million to further develop its cancer treatment technology which can isolate and target malignant cells with little damage to surrounding healthy tissue.
- Enviropacific Services (Macquarie Park, NSW) has received $2.8 million to commercialise its environmentally focused technology, turning waste from thermal treatment facilities into innovative construction materials.
- Australian Vintage (Lyndoch, South Australia) has received $3 million to continue industry research on the production of ‘no and low alcohol’ (NOLO) wines that exceed consumer expectations.
- MicroTau (Sydenham, NSW) has received $3 million to develop and test its shark skin inspired ‘riblet’ film for commercial aircraft, reducing fuel burn and emissions by up to 1 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year in Australia.
CRC-P grants are awarded through a competitive, merit-based selection process, assessed by an independent committee of industry experts.
They support industry-led research projects, offering matched funding of between $100,000 and $3 million. Grants are for a period of up to three years.
The CRC program was established in 1991 and has committed $5.6 billion in grant funding to support the establishment of 236 CRCs and 232 CRC Projects.
“We need to be much smarter in how we design, use and recycle products as we move toward a circular economy,” Husic said.
“This round of grants is about putting great Australian know-how to good use.
“Many of these projects are in National Reconstruction Fund priority areas, ensuring there is a steady pipeline of investment ready projects to consider in coming years.”