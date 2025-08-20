$50.4 million grants boost Australian innovation

Image: Sergey Nivens/stock.adobe.com

The federal government has announced $50.4 million in new Cooperative Research Centres Projects (CRC-P) grants, designed to strengthen links between industry and researchers.

The $50.4 million funding supports short-term, industry-led collaborations aimed at solving real-world problems and advancing Australia’s national science and research priorities.

Round 17 recipients include Bygen, which will develop sustainable water treatments to remove PFAS, and Bulugudu, which will build an Indigenous-led biomaterials supply chain based on spinifex cellulose nanofibres.

Other recipients include Pegras Asia Pacific, which is scaling up technology to remove microplastics from wastewater, and Eyes of AI, which is developing the world’s first AI-driven system for early detection of gum disease.

The CRC-P program, launched in 2016, has supported hundreds of projects developing new technologies, products and services for Australian businesses. Round 18 of the scheme is expected to open later this year.