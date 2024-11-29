5 ways manufacturers can secure a competitive energy edge this summer

Image: Sundry Photography/stock.adobe.com

As summer approaches, bringing hotter and drier conditions, businesses across Australia are expected to face heightened energy challenges.

For manufacturers, rising electricity costs and potential blackouts could disrupt critical operations. However, with the right energy strategy, these challenges can be transformed into opportunities.

Here’s how your business can strategise for success this summer:

Plan for energy supply interruptions

Rolling blackouts pose a significant risk, but a solid energy strategy can keep your operations running smoothly. A simple solution involves shifting energy usage to off-peak hours. For critical operations, consider using backup generators or batteries to fill supply gaps during peak demand.

Switch to a wholesale electricity contract

Traditional flat-rate contracts offer price consistency but don’t unlock the cost-saving opportunities of wholesale electricity pricing. By leveraging low-cost daytime renewable energy, businesses can automate operations to take advantage of cheaper prices, potentially reducing energy costs significantly.

Use energy at the right time

The wholesale electricity market’s pricing changes every five minutes – and thanks to Australia’s growing solar capacity, daytime energy is typically cheaper and cleaner. By reducing energy use during peak evening hours and using more energy during the day, businesses can save money and cut carbon emissions.

Power down, get paid

Through the Reliability and Emergency Reserve Trader (RERT) program, eligible businesses can receive financial compensation for reducing energy use during high-demand periods, such as heatwaves. Participating in RERT supports grid stability while protecting against price spikes.

Connect to renewables

Renewable energy offers long-term cost stability and sustainability, from on-site solar or battery installations to Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). These contracts allow manufacturing businesses to virtually source renewable energy, locking in prices for up to 10 years.

Making energy a competitive edge for manufacturing

Don’t let energy challenges disrupt your business this summer. Find a smarter energy strategy today with Flow Power.

Click here to learn more.