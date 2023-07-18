$5 million committed for green hydrogen project in Northam

Northam is set to be home to one of the first end-to-end green hydrogen production systems in Western Australia, aimed at supplying the domestic transport market.

The system, dubbed the MEG HP1 Hydrogen project, will be built in partnership by Infinite Green Energy, Korean Samsung C&T and Doral Energy Group with $5 million support from the WA Government’s Investment Attraction Fund.

Funding will go towards two five megawatt (MW) electrolysers to establish a hydrogen production eco-system, hydrogen storage compression technology and general construction.

Hydrogen Industry Minister Bill Johnston spoke about the importance of this announcement.

“The $5 million, from the Investment Attraction Fund, will help Infinite Green Energy establish Western Australia’s first renewable green hydrogen production system,” he said.

“This is an important step to help kickstart the development of an end-user market for locally produced green hydrogen.”

“The construction, commissioning and ongoing maintenance of the MEG HP1 Hydrogen project is expected to create over 100 jobs and help decarbonise the State’s economy,” Johnston said.

Green hydrogen produced by the project aims to be a cost competitive, environmentally friendly alternative to other forms of transportation fuels such as diesel.

Once operational, the project is expected to produce around four tonnes of hydrogen each day, for use in back to base and heavy transport operations, including garbage collection trucks.

The first production of hydrogen is expected in late 2024 and will utilise an already existing 11MW solar farm.

Launched in March 2022, the WA Government’s Investment Attraction Fund was developed to attract new investment in the State and create local jobs.

For more information, visit https://www.investandtrade.wa.gov.au/opportunities/investment-attraction-fund