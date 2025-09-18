The Federal Government has unveiled a new $5 billion Net Zero Fund aimed at helping Australian heavy industry decarbonise while safeguarding jobs and competitiveness.

Announced on 18 September, the initiative is designed to accelerate industrial emissions reduction and support the scale-up of low-emissions technologies critical to Australia’s Net Zero Plan.

The Net Zero Fund will be delivered through the $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund (NRF) and will provide capital for major industrial facilities to invest in new equipment, technologies and processes that cut carbon output. The government said the measure will ensure industrial sites remain fit for future production while protecting employment in regional and outer-suburban areas.

Minister for industry and innovation and minister for science, Tim Ayres, said the funding represented a decisive step in supporting Australian industry during the transition.

“As Australia reduces its emissions, the Federal Government will ensure that Australian industry remains competitive and resilient, and that the energy transition is coordinated in a way that creates opportunity for Australian workers in carbon-intensive occupations,” Ayres said.

“The Climate Risk Assessment Report, the first of its kind in Australia, clearly shows what’s at stake if we don’t provide the right kind of leadership that Australia needs at this critical juncture.

“The Net Zero Fund will be a vital component of the Federal Government’s industrial strategy, which already represents the biggest pro-manufacturing investment in Australian history.

“The Fund will deliver targeted investments that bolster the transition to less carbon-intensive manufacturing and production processes, including at some of Australia’s most economically and strategically important industrial facilities.

“The Federal Government is making up for lost time, reversing the Coalition’s decade of underinvestment in the energy grid and leading Australian industry to a more competitive, resilient future in a more productive economy.”

Consultation with industry on the design of the fund and detailed policy settings will begin within days. This process will also explore how the initiative can leverage the complementary investment objectives of the NRF and the Clean Energy Finance Corporation.

The announcement was made alongside the release of the Industry Sector Plan, which sets out how Australia’s industry and waste sectors can lower emissions while enhancing competitiveness and continuing to deliver secure jobs.

The new fund builds on existing federal policies, including the $22.7 billion Future Made in Australia plan, which supports development of green iron, green aluminium and battery storage technologies. Other measures include the Capacity Investment Scheme, targeting more than 40 GW of additional capacity and $73 billion of investment by 2030, and the Net Zero Economy Authority, tasked with helping regions, communities and workers adapt to and benefit from the transition.

The government said the Net Zero Fund would play a central role in meeting Australia’s commitment to economy-wide net zero emissions by 2050, while ensuring industrial facilities remain globally competitive in an era of increasing climate ambition.