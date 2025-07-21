4DMedical extends deal with Michigan University

Image: Gorodenkoff/stock.adoe.com

Australian medtech company 4DMedical has renewed its contract with the University of Michigan Medical Center for another three years, marking a continued partnership with one of the United States’ top academic medical institutions.

The contract, valued at approximately $155,000, runs from 1 July 2025 to 30 June 2028 and gives clinicians and researchers at the university access to 4DMedical’s full suite of structural lung analysis applications via its Enterprise Core Computing Platform.

The suite includes CT Lung Density Analysis (inspiration and functional versions), Pulmonary Hypertension Analysis, and investigational use of Lung Texture Analysis, subject to FDA approval.

“This renewal reflects the trust major institutions place in 4DMedical’s solutions and their recognition of the clinical value delivered through scalable, automated lung analysis,” said Andreas Fouras, 4DMedical founder and CEO.

Alongside the contract extension, the company is celebrating the publication of a new multicentre trial in Respiratory Research, which highlights the diagnostic power of its proprietary X-ray Velocimetry Lung Ventilation Analysis Software (XV LVAS®).

The trial, involving U.S. Veterans, demonstrated the software’s ability to detect small airways diseases – such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and deployment-related constrictive bronchiolitis (DR-CB) – that traditional diagnostic methods often miss.

Researchers from Vanderbilt University, Johns Hopkins, University of Miami and Alfred Hospital in Melbourne reported that XV Technology* provided disease-specific biomarker patterns and offered actionable insights for better patient care, potentially reducing the need for invasive biopsies.

“We’re now able to see the invisible. XV Technology* gives us a window into parts of the lung we’ve never been able to assess so precisely before,” said study co-leader Dr Bradley Richmond from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

In a further boost to its research efforts, 4DMedical has secured AUD$1.1 million in non-dilutive cash funding through Round 1 of the federal government’s Economic Accelerator (AEA) Innovate grant. Led by the University of Adelaide with partners including the University of Melbourne and the Australian Institute for Machine Learning, the grant will support the development of AI-derived functional biomarkers to enhance diagnosis and treatment of lung disease.

Education minister Jason Clare welcomed the AEA grant announcement, said “These investments allow our world-class universities and researchers to work on game-changing projects… This is a strategic investment that will help to deliver the solutions we need for the challenges ahead.”

Fouras said the grant would accelerate the company’s R&D programs and expand the global impact of its technology.