$47 million Manufacturing Centre of Excellence announced in NSW

The Federal and NSW Governments are jointly investing more than $47 million to establish the Illawarra Heavy Industry Manufacturing Centre of Excellence at TAFE NSW Wollongong.

Students will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment that cultivate the skills required to operate legacy equipment, enhancing efficiencies by using digital and robotic technologies, and advanced manufacturing techniques.

“The Illawarra has a proud history of industry and manufacturing – which is why this is the perfect place for this Centre of Excellence,” said prime minister Anthony Albanese.

“Investing in a Future Made in Australia means investing in the skills and training industry will need in the years to come.”

The Illawarra Heavy Industry Manufacturing Centre of Excellence is set to:

provide targeted training in traditional and emerging heavy industry manufacturing for the defence and transport sectors

integrate emerging technologies and automation into training, equipping students for work in digital, electrical and robotic manufacturing

deliver microskills and microcredentials to upskill current workers.

The Centre of Excellence is set to innovate training by piloting a new qualification model, the Associate Degree in Manufacturing and Applied Digital Technologies. This Degree Apprenticeship will provide a pathway between school, vocational education and training, and higher education.

Courses on offer include Engineering Mechanical Trade, Laboratory Skills and 3D Printing.

The Centre of Excellence is positioned to help progress the Albanese Government’s Future Made in Australia plan, ensuring that we have the skills and infrastructure to make the materials we need to transition to net zero.

This follows the announcement of the Western Sydney Advanced Manufacturing Centre of Excellence and the Hunter Net Zero Manufacturing Centre of Excellence, as the third TAFE NSW Manufacturing Centre of Excellence, boosting skills training in advanced manufacturing and rebuilding onshore manufacturing capabilities.

“Whether its trains, buses or ferries, we want to build things here in NSW,” said NSW Premier Chris Minns.

“The Illawarra is a powerhouse of manufacturing, and the TAFE NSW Centre of Excellence will build on these strengths, delivering more education and training so local workers are skilled in new technologies.

“The centre will create a pipeline of skilled workers so we have the mechanical and electrical engineers, machinists and metal welders needed to secure the regions future and support a thriving domestic advanced manufacturing industry in NSW.”

The Albanese Government is investing $325 million under the five-year National Skills Agreement, which began on 1 January 2024, to establish a network of up to 20 TAFE Centres of Excellence in areas of high skills needs.

Some courses will be available from 2025, while the refurbished site will be ready by 2027.