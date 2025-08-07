$45.5m to scale up solar manufacturing

Image: Tindo Solar

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced $45.5 million in new grants to strengthen local solar PV manufacturing, including $34.5 million for Tindo Solar and $11 million for three feasibility studies.

Tindo, Australia’s only solar module manufacturer, will use its grant to expand output at its Mawson Lakes facility in South Australia from 20 MW to 180 MW per year. The upgrade includes automation and a new product line of premium N-type modules.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said the funding was part of the $1 billion Solar Sunshot program and represented a strategic investment in sovereign capability.

“As the only homegrown solar module manufacturer, Tindo brings unmatched local expertise to the table,” Miller said.

“Australia needs to install hundreds of millions of solar panels to meet its 2050 emissions targets. Today marks a significant step toward making some of those panels here at home.”

Tindo CEO Richard Petterson said the funding would reduce manufacturing costs, expand market reach, and support the company’s quality standards.

“With targeted support over the next seven years, we’ll be able to scale up production at our Mawson Lakes facility to a more efficient and cost-effective model,” Petterson said.

The expansion will create more than 50 direct jobs and deliver a training program to upskill workers in solar PV manufacturing. A proposed 1 GW gigafactory could employ an additional 230 workers.

Meanwhile, $11 million in feasibility funding has been awarded to:

Solquartz: $5m for a low-emissions polysilicon facility in Townsville

Energus: $1.3m for a similar plant at the Hunter Energy Hub

Stellar PV: $4.7m for ingot pulling and wafering facility in Townsville.

These projects explore onshore production of polysilicon, ingots and wafers – core inputs for solar panels – leveraging Australia’s resource base to reduce reliance on global supply chains.

The Solar Sunshot program is part of the federal government’s Future Made in Australia plan, supporting innovation, manufacturing diversity and energy sovereignty.

More information: ARENA Solar Sunshot