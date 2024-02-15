$40m grant to bolster Australia’s critical minerals partnerships

Image: BlackMediaHouse/stock.adobe.com

The Australian government has launched a $40m grant program to bolster the nation’s international partnerships for critical minerals.

Minister for resources and northern Australia Madeleine King opened the applications for the four-year grant program.

King said the initiative is expected to bolster Australia’s international engagement on critical minerals and support cooperation with global partners, like the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, South Korea, and European Union nations.

King stated, “Secure supply chains for our critical minerals are essential if we want to build the windfarms, solar panels and batteries we need to reach net zero.”

“These supply chains will also be essential in working with our allies and friends in developing technology needed by defence industry.

“These grants support our Critical Minerals Strategy, which will build Australia’s sovereign capability in critical minerals processing, diversify global supply chains and help Australia become a clean energy superpower,” said King.

Grant funding ranging from $2m to $20m will be available for various projects including:

Pilot and demonstration plants, capacity expansions, and research and development projects;

Development or commercialisation of technology and intellectual property;

Critical minerals processing technologies; and

Development of downstream processing capability.

Critical minerals are crucial in manufacturing low-emissions technologies, such as electric vehicles, solar panels, and wind turbines.

They are also needed in the advancement of modern defence and medical technologies.