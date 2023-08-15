Nylon is an ideal material for higher temperature applications. However, bonding nylon requires an adhesive that can take the heat of your applications, and does not require flame treatment surface prep.

3M™ Scotch-Weld™ Nylon Bonder Structural Adhesive DP8910NS is a high temperature bonding solution that requires minimal surface prep prior to bonding:

Structurally bonds to nylon (polyamides) without plasma or flame treatment surface preparation – helps reduce costs and production time.

Ideal for high temperature and high humidity applications – adhesive is high temperature and humidity resistant.

Bond nylon to dissimilar materials such as aluminium and stainless steel – better compatibility gives you more options.

Works with a wide variety of nylon materials – difficult bonding is a thing of the past. Fast, strong cure: For assembly speed and productivity

Markets for the 3M Scotch-Weld Nylon Bonder Structural Adhesive DP8910NS include automotive, EV batteries, and sporting goods & equipment.

Applications range from small joint assembly to mounting & trim attachment.

