3M, a global leader in innovative adhesive solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product line, the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series. This new series is designed to provide superior bonding capabilities, offering a reliable alternative to traditional mechanical fasteners such as rivets, welds, and screws.
The 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series is engineered to address some of the most challenging bonding issues faced by industries today. With its unique acrylic chemistry, the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series delivers exceptional strength and durability, ensuring long-term performance in demanding applications.
Key Features of the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series:
- Superior Bond Strength:The 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max bonding system offers unmatched strength, making it an ideal replacement for traditional fasteners and liquid adhesives. This results in a cleaner, more efficient bonding process.
- Enhanced Efficiency:Users can achieve higher strength in critical applications, enabling more innovative designs. May provide cost savings and improved productivity.
- Reliability for Critical Applications:The 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series is tailored for applications where failure is not an option, providing dependable performance for long-term use.
- Specialised Adhesion Promoter:The 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Promoter is specifically formulated for use with the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series, ensuring optimal performance in demanding conditions.
“We are excited to introduce the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series to our customers.” said Steve Austin, Application Engineer at 3M. “This new product line represents a significant advancement in bonding technology, providing our customers with a high-strength and durable solution for their most demanding applications.”
The 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series is ideal for a wide range of industries, including transportation, construction, appliance, and more. Whether bonding panels to frames, attaching stiffeners, or engaging in other critical applications, the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series offers a versatile and dependable solution.
Available Products:
- Max-060GF: 0.6 mm (0.025”)
- Max-110GF: 1.1 mm (0.045”)
- Max-160GF: 1.6 mm (0.062”)
- Max-230GF: 2.3 mm (0.090”)
- Max-Promoter
For more information about the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series or to request a sample, please visit www.3m.com.au.