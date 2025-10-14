3M, a global leader in innovative adhesive solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product line, the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series. This new series is designed to provide superior bonding capabilities, offering a reliable alternative to traditional mechanical fasteners such as rivets, welds, and screws.

The 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series is engineered to address some of the most challenging bonding issues faced by industries today. With its unique acrylic chemistry, the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series delivers exceptional strength and durability, ensuring long-term performance in demanding applications.

Key Features of the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series:

Superior Bond Strength: The 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max bonding system offers unmatched strength, making it an ideal replacement for traditional fasteners and liquid adhesives. This results in a cleaner, more efficient bonding process.

The 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max bonding system offers unmatched strength, making it an ideal replacement for traditional fasteners and liquid adhesives. This results in a cleaner, more efficient bonding process. Enhanced Efficiency: Users can achieve higher strength in critical applications, enabling more innovative designs. May provide cost savings and improved productivity.

Users can achieve higher strength in critical applications, enabling more innovative designs. May provide cost savings and improved productivity. Reliability for Critical Applications: The 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series is tailored for applications where failure is not an option, providing dependable performance for long-term use.

The 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series is tailored for applications where failure is not an option, providing dependable performance for long-term use. Specialised Adhesion Promoter:The 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Promoter is specifically formulated for use with the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series, ensuring optimal performance in demanding conditions.

“We are excited to introduce the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series to our customers.” said Steve Austin, Application Engineer at 3M. “This new product line represents a significant advancement in bonding technology, providing our customers with a high-strength and durable solution for their most demanding applications.”

The 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series is ideal for a wide range of industries, including transportation, construction, appliance, and more. Whether bonding panels to frames, attaching stiffeners, or engaging in other critical applications, the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series offers a versatile and dependable solution.

Available Products:

Max-060GF: 0.6 mm (0.025”)

Max-110GF: 1.1 mm (0.045”)

Max-160GF: 1.6 mm (0.062”)

Max-230GF: 2.3 mm (0.090”)

Max-Promoter

For more information about the 3M™ VHB™ Tape Max Series or to request a sample, please visit www.3m.com.au.