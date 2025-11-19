University of Sydney researchers have developed a groundbreaking 3D printing technique that creates anatomically accurate replicas of human blood vessels in as little as two hours – a development that could transform stroke research, diagnostics and drug testing.

The technique, published in Advanced Materials, allows scientists to model both healthy and diseased arteries using glass-based 3D printed structures that recreate the complex anatomy and fluid dynamics of blood flow. The team has already used the technology to study clot formation in carotid arteries, a major cause of stroke, using CT scans of actual patients.

Cardiovascular disease remains Australia’s leading cause of death, with one person dying from heart disease every 12 minutes. Despite established diagnostic methods, clinicians still lack tools to predict early events that lead to blood clots.

“We’re not just printing blood vessels – we’re printing hope for millions at risk of stroke worldwide,” said PhD candidate Charles Zhao from the School of Biomedical Engineering.

“With continued support and collaboration, we aim to make personalised vascular medicine accessible to every patient who needs it.”

The new method replaces traditional resin moulds, reducing production time from 10 hours to two and improving accuracy. By shrinking full-scale carotid artery models down to 200–300 micrometres, researchers produced detailed replicas that mimic the dents and divots seen in patients with atherosclerosis.

During testing, the team observed platelet behaviour and clot formation in real time. They found stress levels inside damaged arteries could drive seven to ten times more platelet movement, providing new insight into how clots form.

Dr Zihao Wang, the laboratory’s postdoctoral chief engineer, said the technology addresses critical gaps in diagnosis and prevention.

“This is the first-of-its-kind bioengineering endeavour in Australia, and our work is aiming to solve two crucial gaps in heart disease diagnosis and prevention, without animal testing,” Zihao said.

Lab head and senior author Professor Arnold Ju praised the collaboration behind the project, which involves partners across the University of Sydney, the Charles Perkins Centre, the Heart Research Institute, and major teaching hospitals.

Professor Ju said the next step would be integrating artificial intelligence to create ‘digital twins’ capable of predicting stroke risk based on a patient’s own blood vessel model.