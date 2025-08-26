3D-printed reefs aid Sydney Harbour oysters

Image: UNSW

Researchers at UNSW Sydney have installed a series of 3D-printed reef structures in Blackwattle Bay in an effort to restore oyster populations and improve biodiversity in Sydney Harbour.

The project, called BioShelters, involves computational designers from the School of Built Environment, supported by Landcom and NSW Government funding. The modular structures are fabricated from 3D-printed recycled plastic moulds filled with concrete mixed with crushed oyster shells.

Each unit measures about six metres by two metres, standing 90 centimetres high, and is segmented into 25 panels. They were recently deployed at the new Sydney Fish Market site in Glebe, an area where natural habitats have been eroded by urban development.

Professor M. Hank Haeusler, director of the ARC Centre for Next-Gen Architectural Manufacturing at UNSW, said the project was designed to mimic natural rocky shorelines that support native biodiversity.

“Just as there is a housing crisis in Sydney for humans, there is one for sea creatures like oysters,” Haeusler said. “What this project aims to do is create new artificial habitats that are as close to nature as possible.”

Oysters are vital to marine ecosystems, filtering up to 100 litres of water per day while providing food and habitat for other species. By incorporating crushed oyster shells into the concrete mix, the BioShelters encourage new oyster colonisation.

The concept builds on earlier research under the Living Seawalls project, which fitted textured concrete panels to seawalls.

What sets BioShelters apart is its use of algorithm-driven computational design and robotic fabrication, enabling site-specific habitat solutions.

The project began in 2016 and was trialled under the Anzac Bridge in 2020, where a prototype successfully attracted oysters, seaweed, kelp and small fish within six months.

Marine biologist Nina Schaefer explained the designs had to meet different environmental conditions: “Filter-feeders rely on good water flow, algae need light and moisture, and mobile species like snails and crabs need places to hide.”

Future stages will focus on refining fabrication methods, with the goal of printing directly in concrete to streamline production. The modular system could be adapted for harbours worldwide, and even extended to artificial habitats for land animals.

“We have already started a conversation for a larger installation, revitalising seawalls across Sydney Harbour,” Prof Haeusler said.