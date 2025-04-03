$3 million awarded to Defence research projects

Seven research projects to deliver advanced technologies for Defence have received a significant funding boost through the Defence Innovation Partnership (DIP).
The winning projects will receive their share of $3 million in funding via DIP’s Activator Fund and Collaborative Research Fund, to tackle some of Defence’s most critical challenges and help Australia maintain a strategic technological edge.
The DIP is one of five state and Defence co-sponsored research and innovation networks under the Australian Defence Science and Universities Network (ADSUN).
ADSUN connects Defence with world-class researchers from universities, industry and the broader research community. The Network works to provide Defence with the best research and development capabilities in Australia, and researchers with the opportunity to apply their studies to real-world problems.
Applications to the highly-competitive programs were assessed on their alignment with Defence priorities, the viability and feasibility of the research, and the strength of their collaboration within the Defence ecosystem.
“These cutting-edge projects will bring together new research teams to deliver advanced solutions in priority areas, including undersea capabilities, trusted autonomy and cyber security,” said chief Defence scientist, Professor Tanya Monro AC.
DIP strives to foster and strengthen academic and Defence industry partnerships within South Australia.
“The might of Australia’s universities and industry partners plays a vital role in contributing to home-grown Defence capability and providing the Australian Defence Force an asymmetric advantage,” said Monro.
The winning projects are:
- Sensor-based Environmental Sense-making Network for Threat Response and Information (SENTRI) ($1.6 million): a collaboration between Fleet Space Technologies, SmartSat CRC, Safety from Space, University of South Australia, Insight via Artificial Intelligence, Swordfish Computing and Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG). This project aims to develop and demonstrate SENTRI, a powerful and adaptable system to help Defence respond effectively to changing threats and environments.
- Mapping Pacific Networks ($400,000): a collaboration between University of Adelaide, Consunet and DSTG. This project focuses on developing Defence engagement programs in the Pacific Islands region by mapping networks and influence in the region.
- Understanding and countering online influence ($400,000): a collaboration between University of Adelaide, Flinders University and Fivecast. This project will develop a model and prototype tool to help Defence end-users understand how online communities and informal networks evolve over time.
- Understanding environmental impacts on biofilm growth at key naval ports ($150,000): a collaboration between Flinders University, University of South Australia, QUT, DSTG and Australian Naval Infrastructure. This project will develop an intelligent, predictive tool to understand marine growth rates on sea vessels under different environmental conditions.
- Distributed multi-agent threat evaluation and weapons assignment (TEWA) algorithms for force-level battle management ($150,000): a collaboration between University of Adelaide, Flinders University and DSTG. This project provides a scalable approach for real-time decision-making in dynamic combat environments.
- Developing an underwater recharging station to maximise the endurance and mission effectiveness of autonomous/uncrewed underwater vehicles ($150,000): a collaboration between Flinders University, University of South Australia, DSTG and EfficientSee. This project will explore the feasibility of two different technology options for underwater recharging stations for autonomous underwater vehicles.
- A tool for simulation-based evaluation of human-driven processes for critical infrastructure operations resilience ($150,000): a collaboration between Flinders University, University of South Australia, Priori Analytica and DSTG. This project will develop a tool that can model and simulate the protective security posture of critical systems, infrastructure, people and processes.