$3 million awarded to Defence research projects

Image: zef art/stock.adobe.com

Seven research projects to deliver advanced technologies for Defence have received a significant funding boost through the Defence Innovation Partnership (DIP).

The winning projects will receive their share of $3 million in funding via DIP’s Activator Fund and Collaborative Research Fund, to tackle some of Defence’s most critical challenges and help Australia maintain a strategic technological edge.

The DIP is one of five state and Defence co-sponsored research and innovation networks under the Australian Defence Science and Universities Network (ADSUN).

ADSUN connects Defence with world-class researchers from universities, industry and the broader research community. The Network works to provide Defence with the best research and development capabilities in Australia, and researchers with the opportunity to apply their studies to real-world problems.

Applications to the highly-competitive programs were assessed on their alignment with Defence priorities, the viability and feasibility of the research, and the strength of their collaboration within the Defence ecosystem.

“These cutting-edge projects will bring together new research teams to deliver advanced solutions in priority areas, including undersea capabilities, trusted autonomy and cyber security,” said chief Defence scientist, Professor Tanya Monro AC.

DIP strives to foster and strengthen academic and Defence industry partnerships within South Australia.

“The might of Australia’s universities and industry partners plays a vital role in contributing to home-grown Defence capability and providing the Australian Defence Force an asymmetric advantage,” said Monro.

The winning projects are: