3 essential strategies for manufacturing cybersecurity

Image: kamonrat/stock.adobe.com

As cyber threats evolve, manufacturing’s operational technology (OT) environments urgently need robust cybersecurity solutions. Dragos and Rockwell Automation collaborate to address manufacturing’s unique security challenges. This partnership offers key advantages: 

  •  Unified digital transformation and OT security
  • Intelligence sharing for better preparedness
  • Continuous monitoring, asset tracking, and threat detection with the Dragos Platform
  • Augmented capabilities through managed services
  • Joint innovation in threat detection and streamlined workflows
  • Getting ahead of, responding to, and recovering cyber incidents impacting operations

The award-winning Journal, a digital magazine from Rockwell Automation, published an article and a podcast featuring Dragos and Rockwell Automation experts with three key recommendations for manufacturing cybersecurity teams.

Prepare for Escalating Threats, Make Business Continuity Planning a Priority 

Manufacturing has become a prime target for cyber-attacks, with ransomware incidents surging by nearly 50% in 2023. Dave Kang from Dragos emphasises, “It’s about awareness and readiness for potential compromises.”

Strengthen Your Cyber Resilience 

  • Develop comprehensive incident response plans
  • Conduct regular cybersecurity drills
  • Consider all possible impacts, including production stoppages
  • Maintain real-time asset inventory
  • Implement effective vulnerability management
  • Segment IT and OT networks
  • Deploy real-time threat detection tools

 Adopt an Adversarial Mindset, Empowering Teams to Anticipate and Respond 

Effective manufacturing cybersecurity goes beyond technology. Foster a security-first culture by:

Cultivating Cybersecurity Awareness 

  • Providing ongoing employee training
  • Clearly communicating security policies
  • Addressing the cybersecurity workforce shortage

Anticipating Potential Attacks 

  • Consider timing (e.g., holidays, weekends)
  • Identify weak points in your security posture
  • Assess the value of your data to threat actors

Leverage Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions for Comprehensive Protection

Choosing the right cybersecurity partner is crucial for building a robust security infrastructure. Download our vendor evaluation checklist to ensure you’re asking the right questions.

How Dragos Enhances Manufacturing Cybersecurity 

Download the Manufacturer’s Guide to OT Cybersecurity

Don’t wait for a cyber incident to disrupt your manufacturing operations.

Download the Manufacturing Executive Guide for OT Cybersecurity today and take

the first step towards a more secure future for your manufacturing enterprise.

