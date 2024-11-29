3 essential strategies for manufacturing cybersecurity

As cyber threats evolve, manufacturing’s operational technology (OT) environments urgently need robust cybersecurity solutions. Dragos and Rockwell Automation collaborate to address manufacturing’s unique security challenges. This partnership offers key advantages:
- Unified digital transformation and OT security
- Intelligence sharing for better preparedness
- Continuous monitoring, asset tracking, and threat detection with the Dragos Platform
- Augmented capabilities through managed services
- Joint innovation in threat detection and streamlined workflows
- Getting ahead of, responding to, and recovering cyber incidents impacting operations
The award-winning Journal, a digital magazine from Rockwell Automation, published an article and a podcast featuring Dragos and Rockwell Automation experts with three key recommendations for manufacturing cybersecurity teams.
Prepare for Escalating Threats, Make Business Continuity Planning a Priority
Manufacturing has become a prime target for cyber-attacks, with ransomware incidents surging by nearly 50% in 2023. Dave Kang from Dragos emphasises, “It’s about awareness and readiness for potential compromises.”
Strengthen Your Cyber Resilience
- Develop comprehensive incident response plans
- Conduct regular cybersecurity drills
- Consider all possible impacts, including production stoppages
- Maintain real-time asset inventory
- Implement effective vulnerability management
- Segment IT and OT networks
- Deploy real-time threat detection tools
Adopt an Adversarial Mindset, Empowering Teams to Anticipate and Respond
Effective manufacturing cybersecurity goes beyond technology. Foster a security-first culture by:
Cultivating Cybersecurity Awareness
- Providing ongoing employee training
- Clearly communicating security policies
- Addressing the cybersecurity workforce shortage
Anticipating Potential Attacks
- Consider timing (e.g., holidays, weekends)
- Identify weak points in your security posture
- Assess the value of your data to threat actors
Leverage Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions for Comprehensive Protection
Choosing the right cybersecurity partner is crucial for building a robust security infrastructure. Download our vendor evaluation checklist to ensure you’re asking the right questions.
How Dragos Enhances Manufacturing Cybersecurity
- Asset Visibility: Comprehensive OT asset inventory
- Continuous Monitoring: Real time surveillance of OT environments
- Vulnerability Management: Risk-based prioritization
- Threat Detection: Over 1,000 new threat detections
- Incident Response Playbooks: Case management tools
Download the Manufacturer’s Guide to OT Cybersecurity
Don’t wait for a cyber incident to disrupt your manufacturing operations.
Download the Manufacturing Executive Guide for OT Cybersecurity today and take
the first step towards a more secure future for your manufacturing enterprise.