3 essential strategies for manufacturing cybersecurity

As cyber threats evolve, manufacturing’s operational technology (OT) environments urgently need robust cybersecurity solutions. Dragos and Rockwell Automation collaborate to address manufacturing’s unique security challenges. This partnership offers key advantages:

Unified digital transformation and OT security

Intelligence sharing for better preparedness

Continuous monitoring, asset tracking, and threat detection with the Dragos Platform

Augmented capabilities through managed services

Joint innovation in threat detection and streamlined workflows

Getting ahead of, responding to, and recovering cyber incidents impacting operations

The award-winning Journal, a digital magazine from Rockwell Automation, published an article and a podcast featuring Dragos and Rockwell Automation experts with three key recommendations for manufacturing cybersecurity teams.

Prepare for Escalating Threats, Make Business Continuity Planning a Priority

Manufacturing has become a prime target for cyber-attacks, with ransomware incidents surging by nearly 50% in 2023. Dave Kang from Dragos emphasises, “It’s about awareness and readiness for potential compromises.”

Strengthen Your Cyber Resilience

Develop comprehensive incident response plans

Conduct regular cybersecurity drills

Consider all possible impacts, including production stoppages

Maintain real-time asset inventory

Implement effective vulnerability management

Segment IT and OT networks

Deploy real-time threat detection tools

Adopt an Adversarial Mindset, Empowering Teams to Anticipate and Respond

Effective manufacturing cybersecurity goes beyond technology. Foster a security-first culture by:

Cultivating Cybersecurity Awareness

Providing ongoing employee training

Clearly communicating security policies

Addressing the cybersecurity workforce shortage

Anticipating Potential Attacks

Consider timing (e.g., holidays, weekends)

Identify weak points in your security posture

Assess the value of your data to threat actors

Leverage Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions for Comprehensive Protection

Choosing the right cybersecurity partner is crucial for building a robust security infrastructure. Download our vendor evaluation checklist to ensure you’re asking the right questions.

How Dragos Enhances Manufacturing Cybersecurity

Download the Manufacturer’s Guide to OT Cybersecurity

Don’t wait for a cyber incident to disrupt your manufacturing operations.

Download the Manufacturing Executive Guide for OT Cybersecurity today and take

the first step towards a more secure future for your manufacturing enterprise.