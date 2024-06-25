Image: Africa Studio/stock.adobe.com

A northern suburbs business using seaweed to manufacture an alternative to plastic is one of 49 local innovators to share in a record $3.56 millions of grants from the WA Government.

Innovation and Digital Economy minister, Stephen Dawson, said the funding is from the Government’s popular Innovation Booster Grant (IBG) and the new Commercialisation Bridge Grant (CBG) programs.

“We have an amazing and talented cohort of local innovators who are doing incredible things and the Cook Government is committed to assisting WA’s innovation ecosystem to thrive and prosper,” said Dawson,

“Congratulations to all 49 recipients of this round of IBG and CBGs. I am looking forward to seeing the leaps of progress that each of them will make with this vital early-stage and scale up funding.”

Successful grant recipients include northern suburbs company Uluu, which is based in the Indian Ocean Marine Research Centre in Watermans Bay.

The business is adopting an in-house manufacturing process to use seaweed to make a range of alternative plastic products, including containers and textiles.

The funding has also been awarded to a wide range of novel innovators including one business seeking to develop an AI textile sorting machine and several commercial manufacturing entities.

The IBG has been awarded to 38 local companies with each receiving up to $40,000 to advance their ideas.

This latest grant allocation follows the announcement of 26 local recipients earlier this year, who received around $1 million in funding.

In its first ever round, the CBG has been awarded to 11 local companies with each receiving up to $200,000 in matched funding to assist with bridging the gap between commercialised innovation and a scalable business.

The 38 IBGs will receive $1,480,645 in funding, with 36 being funded by the New Industries Fund (NIF), the 11 CBGs will receive $2,076,590 in funding, with nine funded by the NIF.

Applications remain open for both programs, all year round.