$3.3 million Batavia boat pen project contract awarded

Image: Stuart Little/stock.adobe.com

Work is about to start on the design and construction of a new floating pen set at Batavia Coast Marina as part of a plan to boost infrastructure for marina-based tourism opportunities in the Mid-West.

The pen project, costing $3.3 million, will see a new jetty constructed providing increased vessel accommodation in a configuration that also allows easy loading and unloading of ferry passengers from the head of the structure.

“This project builds on an earlier investment at the Geraldton Port where the Mid West Ports Authority constructed a single berth, fixed-jetty structure,” said Minister Assisting the Transport Minister David Michael.

“Like the jetty at the Port, the pen project provides tourism facilities specifically designed for easy loading and unloading of passengers, and will assist commercial operators as they work to increase visits to the pristine Houtman Abrolhos Islands National Park.”

Following a successful tender process, SMC Marine Western Australia has been contracted to deliver the new floating pen set that will accommodate 34 vessels up to 25 metres long.

Works are expected to take around ten months to complete. Currently, the marina has a total of 84 pens.

The company is experienced in delivering coastal infrastructure projects in WA and the contract will support six jobs, while also boosting local businesses during the works.

Batavia Coast Marina, managed by the Department of Transport (DoT), accommodates commercial and recreational vessels and the new infrastructure will provide much-needed berthing facilities.