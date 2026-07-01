Australian manufacturers and start-ups will be able to access a new $3.25 million funding program aimed at accelerating the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies to improve productivity, strengthen supply chains and drive innovation.

The Additive Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (AMCRC) has launched its STARTER Project Funding Program, offering eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups dollar-for-dollar matched funding alongside access to researchers to investigate how additive manufacturing can solve business challenges and create commercial value.

The program supports industry-led research projects lasting between three months and one year, with businesses able to explore opportunities including product redesign, rapid prototyping, on-demand manufacturing, supply chain optimisation and sustainability improvements.

AMCRC managing director Simon Marriott said the initiative was designed to remove barriers that often prevent smaller businesses from exploring additive manufacturing.

“Many SMEs and start-ups recognise the potential of additive manufacturing, but they don’t always know where to begin or have the capability to assess where it can create value for their business,” Marriott said.

“The STARTER Project Funding Program gives businesses a practical pathway to work alongside researchers, test ideas and evaluate how additive manufacturing can improve efficiency, flexibility and competitiveness.”

Eligible businesses can apply for AMCRC co-funding of between $20,000 and $75,000, matched by the applicant, supporting projects with a total value of $40,000 to $150,000.

Successful applicants will work with AMCRC’s national research network to deliver projects focused on measurable commercial and operational outcomes.

The initiative responds to demand from SMEs, which account for around 95 per cent of Australia’s manufacturing businesses but often face challenges participating in larger collaborative research programs due to limited resources and investment capacity.

Marriott said additive manufacturing was increasingly becoming a strategic business capability.

“Businesses are using additive manufacturing to reduce lead times, overcome production bottlenecks, improve supply chain resilience and bring new products to market faster,” he said.

“This program is about helping Australian companies explore those opportunities in a practical, commercially focused way.”

Applications are now open.