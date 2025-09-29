The Federal and South Australian Governments have announced the creation of a $28 million National Security TAFE Centre of Excellence in Adelaide, designed to prepare workers for roles in defence, cyber security and emerging technologies.

The new facility will be built at TAFE SA’s Regency campus. Its focus will be on equipping current and future technicians with the skills required for projects linked to the AUKUS security partnership, as well as broader national security needs.

Courses will be developed across electrotechnology, electronics and engineering, with new training designed in collaboration with industry, unions, universities and research institutions. Partnerships with UK and US education providers will also be established to share advanced knowledge and training methods.

The centre will feature state-of-the-art equipment, enabling apprentices and tradies to train in artificial intelligence, robotics, automated technologies and virtual reality. Training will cover roles including electricians, mechanical fitters, welders and boilermakers, with a focus on safeguarding critical infrastructure.

Students will also receive training on how to prevent and respond to cyber threats. Microcredentials will be offered to upskill workers in defence and cyber security, helping them avoid falling victim to cybercrime while working on sensitive projects.

The facility is the 14th TAFE Centre of Excellence announced across Australia, and the second in South Australia. It follows the Early Childhood Education and Care Centre of Excellence opened at TAFE SA’s Adelaide City West campus.

Minister for skills and training Andrew Giles said the initiative would help secure the state’s future workforce.

“We’re backing TAFEs to train the next generation of specialists, so South Australians have the skills to protect what matters most and drive the state’s future,” he said. “TAFE Centres of Excellence will be engine rooms of innovation in vocational education, sharing best practice teaching and learning across the country through the National TAFE Network.”

South Australian minister for education, training and skills Blair Boyer said the state was well placed to meet the defence sector’s needs.

“As South Australia and Australia’s defence industry ramps up for naval shipbuilding, nuclear-powered submarines, guided weapons and explosive ordnance, so too does the need to protect our supply chains from ever-increasing foreign interference,” he said.

TAFE SA is already the largest defence training provider in the state. Boyer said the new centre would enhance its role in delivering skills critical to building sovereign manufacturing capability.

Saab Australia’s chief financial officer, Courtney Morcombe, welcomed the investment.

“A highly skilled local workforce is essential for South Australia to take full advantage of the defence industry opportunities on the horizon,” she said. “This new investment will support organisations like Saab Australia to deliver the Commonwealth’s capability requirements, continue developing sovereign capabilities and growing our workforce in South Australia.”

The centre is jointly funded by the Federal and South Australian governments, which are each contributing $14 million.