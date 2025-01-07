$25m NRF investment to strengthen SA satellite manufacturing

Image: AdobeStock/osefkubes

Australia’s most remote locations are set to benefit from the latest investment under the Australian Government’s National Reconstruction Fund.

Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic welcomed the $25 million investment in Myriota, a South Australian-based satellite telecommunications company.

This investment will create 100 highly skilled jobs in South Australia including engineers, software and hardware developers, and data networking and satellite communications professionals and supercharge sectors like mining and agriculture across the country.

Founded in 2015, Myriota delivers intelligence on real world, field-based conditions through remote sensing, enabling businesses to monitor and manage assets in near real-time in areas without traditional internet coverage.

“South Australia is helping the country to not only rebuild its manufacturing muscle but sharpen its edge with new technologies and industries like what we’re seeing at Myriota,” said Hon. Ed Husic, Minister for Industry and Science.

The investment will boost the expansion of the company’s network technologies and infrastructure, scaling its Australian-based manufacturing of advanced satellite communications modules and hardware for global export.

The technology has far-reaching everyday impact – helping farmers monitor fuel or water tanks on remote properties; assisting wind farm operators to detect faults and reduce maintenance costs; and providing near real-time asset location and enhanced situational awareness for defence forces.

The NRFC is investing in Australian businesses and projects across seven priority areas, including enabling capabilities, to help boost Aussie manufacturing capability, grow a skilled workforce and diversify our economy.

“This investment will ensure our advanced manufacturing stays here in Australia, helping to diversify the Australian economy while delivering up to 100 highly skilled jobs with the opportunity and expertise to drive global impact,” said Myriota CEO Ben Cade.

