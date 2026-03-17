Thirteen innovative Australian projects will share in $21.2 million in matched grant funding under the federal government’s Industry Growth Program, aimed at helping businesses commercialise new technologies and expand manufacturing capability.

The program supports small and medium enterprises and start-ups to scale their ideas and bring new products to market, with the latest funding round focusing on projects aligned with national priority sectors.

Among the recipients is Xefco, which will receive $4,999,122 to manufacture its Ausora® systems and commercialise technology that eliminates water and wastewater discharge from textile dyeing processes. Textile manufacturing is highly water and chemically intensive, and the company’s approach aims to deliver a more sustainable solution with global potential.

ElectraLith will receive $2,105,746 to test a sustainable extraction and refining process for battery-grade lithium, with the grant supporting the establishment of a pilot test site.

A further $3,072,870 will go to Mako, formerly MicroTau, to develop in-house manufacturing for its shark skin-inspired film designed to reduce drag on aircraft. The technology has the potential to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by up to four per cent.

Other recipients include Number 8 Bio, which will receive $1,769,237 to scale production of BetterFeedPro, a feed supplement designed to reduce methane emissions from livestock. The funding will also support field trials with major beef and dairy operators.

Glass recycling company Waglass has secured $1,055,758 to commercialise a new recycling process capable of diverting up to 40,000 additional tonnes of glass from landfill each year.

Smaller grants have also been awarded to support emerging technologies. Eyeonic will receive $250,000 to enhance its AI-powered glaucoma testing solution designed for use outside clinical settings, while Smart Minds WA will receive $249,620 to develop a blood-based diagnostic kit aimed at detecting early signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

The grants follow participation in the Industry Growth Program’s advisory service, which has already provided tailored advice to more than 2,000 businesses.

The federal government says the initiative is designed to help Australian companies innovate, scale and strengthen domestic manufacturing capability by providing both expert guidance and matched funding support.